Scott Hollifield: A holey mysterious phenomenon returns

In April, I wrote this about a discovery while mowing:

I was bopping along, cutting down dandelions, clover and the occasional blades of grass that make up a majority of the lawn when I noticed something peculiar near the circular garden spot where we raise tomatoes, peppers and squash for various neighborhood critters to eat before we get a chance to harvest.

It was a hole in the ground, slightly larger in circumference than a basketball.

“Well, that’s a new one,” I thought.

Those who recall the column will remember the neighborhood debate about whether the hole, which included a brick facing three feet down, was an abandoned drainage system tied to the former cotton mill down the street, a portal to another dimension or the gateway to hell.

Before I could haul out my rappelling gear and explore this cavern, the woman of the house, tired of the constant speculation and media attention, demanded we fill it up with dirt from the garden and forget about it. Still, we both had an uneasy feeling that we had not seen the last of the hole in the ground.

Then commenced the Great Flood of October 2021, as the old-timers now refer to it a month later. Rain fell hard and fast and it did not stop.