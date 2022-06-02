Scott's 4 hits drive Longhorns to opening victory

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas freshman Mia Scott is so shy that she hasn’t spoken at a news conference all season.

There was nothing timid about the way she swung the bat on Thursday. She went 4 for 4 and helped the Longhorns beat No. 5 seed UCLA 7-2 in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

Her performance was bolder than her recent ones.

“The story behind the story there is in super regionals, she really struggled,” Texas coach Mike White said. “She had a tough one. It was in her head.”

She figured it all out against UCLA. She had a triple, a double and two singles for the Longhorns (44-19-1), who hadn’t won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013.

Texas’ Hailey Dolcini (23-10) held the Bruins to six hits in a complete game victory, the kind of gritty effort that got the unseeded Longhorns to Oklahoma City.

“Do they have a chip? Yeah, I think they do,” White said. “It’s been a tough year. Not a lot of things have gone our way, to tell you the truth, but they’ve kept their head about them. It’s not an excuse. It’s one of our mantras — no excuses, no regrets, and we’re here to play. It’s fun.”

Texas advanced to face defending national champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the first-ever World Series matchup between the rivals on Saturday. Texas handed Oklahoma one of its two losses this season, but the Sooners won two of the three games.

UCLA (48-9) will play an elimination game against Northwestern on Friday.

Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2

Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams for the top-ranked Sooners (55-2), who pounded out 11 hits in a five-inning rout of the Wildcats (45-12).

Northwestern’s Rachel Lewis’ solo blast over the left field fence in the third inning opened the scoring. It was her 23rd homer of the season.

That was the only hit Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein allowed. She struck out seven and walked five in 4 2/3 innings to claim the win.