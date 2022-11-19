Tags
Thursday, the board voted to dismiss Employee Case Number 22-001 and also decided to recommend that the employee’s teaching license be revoked and to send that recommendation to the Virginia Department of Education.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
A beautiful, backyard stand-alone brick fireplace sold James Coleman on buying his house on Mulberry Road this June and he has added his decorative touch to the interior to make it his home.
Virginia since 2017 has invested more than $17 million in Martinsville’s New College Institute, in addition to more than $10 million in money meant to help regions suffering after the loss of the tobacco industry.
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.
There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Bring this handy guide with you to Saturday’s Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville to keep track of the entries a…
Here’s a look at this week’s playoff football games for Martinsville and Bassett High Schools.
The following property transactions were recorded in Henry County during the start of October:
This year’s Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade will be led by a Christmas train specially made by Christopher Lawless and the staff at Lawless Welding.
