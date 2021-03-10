Sheriff's Deputies respond to "shots fired" call in industrial complex

The Keeco facility at 460 Beaver Creek Drive in Martinsville was evacuated shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday after officers were sent to what a 911 dispatcher described as someone claiming shots had been fired either in or around the plant.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department along with area fire and rescue responded and everyone was removed from the building.

Many of the employees walked to their vehicles and drove away.

Several tractor trailers around the facility were allowed to leave once deputies had secured the scene.

A group of about a dozen officers congregated in the Keeco parking lot for about 10 minutes and then most of them left.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond with any details of the incident.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

