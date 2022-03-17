Sheriff's Office investigates breaking and entering at former Fieldale high school

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help regarding a breaking and entering that occurred at the former Fieldale high school at 100 Marshall Way in Fieldale.

The department said the incident occurred on Saturday and provided three surveillance photos.

The building is currently in disrepair, but James Cherney, a Roanoke developer with JRS Realty Partners LLC, won approval from the Henry County Planning Commission in October to develop the building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, into apartments.

Cherney told the Commission at the time that it was his intention to refurbish the building and make the property a "standout" in the community.

Anyone who has any information or can identify the vehicle in the photographs is asked to contact Investigator J.M.Duffy at 656-4237 or Dispatch at 638-8751.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

