Shoes for the Soul: Keeping kids' feet warm for 21 years

Shoes for the Soul is an outreach program started by Horsepasture District Supervisor Member Debra Buchanan in 2000. Through partnerships with local churches and Walmart, several thousand pairs of new sneakers have been given to children in need who are students of Henry County schools.
