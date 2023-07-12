Two people were shot during an altercation that occurred at a mobile home in Fieldale Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:06 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call indicating that a person suffering a gunshot wound was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Roberts Best way at 1706 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, a Sheriff 's Office release stated.

Deputies arrived and found Joshua Terrance Canty, 33, of 485 George Bateman Drive in Ridgeway with a gunshot wound to his leg. Canty told the deputies that he had gotten into an altercation with George Robert Stephens, 38, of 1608 Rivermont Heights in Martinsville at a mobile home on 2234 John Baker Road in Fieldale. Deputies went to the mobile home and found Stephens with gunshot wounds to his torso and neck, the release stated.

The mobile home where the shooting is alleged to have occurred is about 4 miles from the parking lot where Canty was found.

"That subject [Stephens] was conscious and talking and we were able to interview that subject and through the preliminary investigative findings, after talking with both individuals, we have both individuals isolated and we know their identities," Davis said. "We have everyone involved in this and there's no danger to the community at this time."

The preliminary investigation indicates that the two became involved in an altercation when a fi rearm was produced, resulting in both of them being shot, Davis said.

Stephens and Canty were both airlifted to a nearby hospital. Canty is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries while Stephens is in critical, but stable, condition, the release stated.

The relationship between Canty and Stephens and the cause of the altercation are not known and both men are not cooperating with the investigation, the release stated. It was not made clear to which hospital either man had been taken.

Davis said it was too early in the investigation to know if charges would be filed or what they might be.

Shortly after the 911 Communications Center was called, a Henry County deputy could be seen going through a dark gray SUV in the parking lot of Robert's Best way, located across the street from Rangely 102. Crime scene tape was around the vehicle and the driver's side door was open.

A landing zone was setup in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church, almost within sight of Rangely 102 and Canty was transported by ambulance to the church and then flown to a nearby hospital by Life-Guard.

On John Baker Road, investigators were combing the area and investigating the scene.

Bill Wyatt (276) 591-7543 bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com @billdwyatt on Twitter