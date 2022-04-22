Tags
A former local doctor, fired by Sovah Health, says he was targeted because he complained about staff reassignments that made it difficult for him to provide proper care to his patients.
A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy is in the Martinsville City Jail on a felony charge of strangulation.
A Cary, North Carolina woman has been charged with murder when a high-speed car chase through four counties ended with the death of a Mount Airy man.
Roanoke-based Cherney Development and Garland Properties have officially announced three major development projects in Martinsville and Henry …
Below is a list of transfers of properties registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 16-28.
A Martinsville man has been sentenced to an active prison term of 15 years in the case of a Stuart man who was shot in the head.
James Samuel Brown, 67, died in a house fire on April 9.
In a season full of great pitching performances, Patrick County's Tucker Swails had his best of the spring Tuesday, throwing a no-hitter at Bassett High School.
Devontae Jordan set nine single-season E&H football records last season. The Bassett High School graduate is now playing for the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football, where he's finding just as much success.
