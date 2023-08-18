The Patrick County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend approval of Patrick County's first solar project.

Fairy Stone Solar is listed with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as a 169-acre project in Patrick Springs, and despite objections by area residents, the recommendation by the commission will now go before the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, which will have the final say.

A 22-page Comprehensive Plan Conformance Review Application filed with the Patrick County Planning Commission by Fairy Stone Solar LLC dated June 27, states that the project conforms with the Patrick County Comprehensive Plan, but the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights filed a response to the commission refuting the document.

"Energix claims that, because the panels are safe, the project will not impact the county's surface water or groundwater supplies," wrote Jeanne Trabulsi, coordinator of the Education Committee at the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights. "There is a possibility for contamination of county soil, groundwater, and the South Mayo River due to the potential leaching of one ton of the toxic, heavy metal Cadmium."

Fairy Stone Solar LLC is an Arlington-based company and a subsidiary of Energix US. On its website, the company lists solar projects in Wytheville and Leatherwood.

Submitted with her response, Trabulsi included a map showing that even though the project may be outside of flood zones, it is still close to the South Fork of the Mayo River on one side and borders a steep grade on the opposite side.

"Will toxins from Fairy Stone's solar panels contaminate the South Mayo River and jeopardize the future of the Mayo River State Park?" asks Trabulsi. "The Virginia Coalition for Human Rights asks officials to consider the impact on downstream communities in Henry County and in North Carolina of potentially one ton of heavy toxic metals in the Dan River watershed."

Fairy Stone State Park staff broke ground on what will become a 600-acre state park at 823 Pratt Road in Spencer, just off of Moores Mill Road, a 25-minute drive from Martinsville and not far from the North Carolina line.

The South Mayo River winds through Henry County and across the state line where it joins the North Mayo River with North Carolina's Mayo River State Park on either side of the conjoined rivers.

Jamie Clark lives in the Peters Creek District and his property is within sight of the proposed project.

"This proposed site on South Mayo Drive is along the banks of the Mayo River," Clark said. "As you all are aware, this river is head-watered here in Patrick County and is used by numerous localities downstream as a source for their drinking water. Do we want to contaminate thousands of people's drinking water for a project that has already raised concerns of state regulators about storm water runoff?"

Clark cited violations against Energix with the Department of Environmental Quality, resulting in penalties in excess of $100,000 and recent denials of solar farm proposals by Energix in Franklin and Dinwiddie counties.

"The reason for denial in both counties was concern over environmental issues, especially concerns over toxic runoff from its Cadmium Telluride solar panels," Clark said. "In Buckingham, Caroline, Chesterfield, Madison, Prince George, and Spotsylvania counties, county officials banned or prohibited the installation of Cadmium Telluride solar panels that contain toxic heavy metals. So why have we not banned these substances here in Patrick County?"

Two people, including Clark, spoke against the proposed project while Fairy Stone Solar LLC officials spoke in favor of the project, and although there were missing members at the Planning Commission's meeting, a quorum was established and the commission voted to recommend the project to the Board of Supervisors.

"Are we going to let big money destroy our landscape and our clean drinking water?" asked Clark.

"Recent news articles indicate that Energix has recently secured $520 million for six new projects in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Last month the Patrick County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a revised Solar Facilities Ordinance and no one from the floor spoke during the comment period. The recommendation from the Planning Commission comes with their opinion that the Fairy Stone Solar project is in compliance with the requirements set forth in the new ordinance.

Lawmakers have set 2050 as the date when the power grid must by 100% renewable and electricity providers have been contracting with companies who have been gobbling up land in long term lease agreements by the thousands of acres in order to construct solar farms.

Eight projects covering about 5,500 acres are already approved in Halifax County and the Amazon Arlington Solar Farm Virginia project in Chatham is roughly 1,200 acres.

Henry and Pittsylvania counties share just under 200 acres of land that is home to the Axton Solar Project.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, prior to the Planning Commission's meeting on Tuesday. An agenda of the board's next meeting has not been published, but it is expected that the board will consider the Planning Commission's recommendation at its next meeting.

