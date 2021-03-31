Some Martinsville-area churches returning to sanctuaries for Easter Sunday

“It’s very difficult to manage all of the mask requirements and social distancing rules,” she said. “We also had an attendance drop.”

Whether or not it would return next year would be decided next year, she said.

Gary Hughes, pastor of Rich Acres Baptist Church, said the church voted “a while back” on whether or not to return to the sanctuary. “We didn’t have enough” people ready to do it, he said.

“We took another [vote] three weeks ago, and we had a good majority ready to go back in” to the sanctuary, he said.

They will be inside the sanctuary by the latest in air cleaning technology: Active Pure, which has been installed at the Cleveland Clinic and has been recognized by NASA for its air and surface cleaning capabilities, he said.

The church’s Easter services flyer intends to put people at ease with a description of that system: “Active Pure through FSA affiliated testing, has proven to have a 99% success rate of killing SARS-COV-2 within 3 minutes of operation. This includes air and surface transmission. It is 100% organic, chemical free and runs 24/7.

However, Rich Acres also is continuing its drive-thru services. The worship service, which starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, is broadcast over 88.3 FM.