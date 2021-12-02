SPCA opens veterinary care clinic in its facility

In a time the SPCA has reached its goal of opening an in-house veterinary clinic, the local animal welfare organization also has learned that it is the beneficiary of a grant.

Long-term employee Catherine Gupton, most recently its director of operations, is serving the SCPA during this time of good news as it interim executive director.

In a recent announcement on its Facebook page, the SPCA posted, "Most of our SPCA family knows that Executive Director, EC Stone, has been dealing with a few health challenges recently. We share this with his permission.

"EC is retiring from full-time employment to enjoy some much-needed and deserved R&R. His eventual plans are to return to law enforcement on a part-time basis to continue the humane advocacy work for which he is known and respected.

"He sends his love to each and every one of our supporters and values the friendships he’s made while serving as our Director."

SPCA clinic opens

The Louise R. Lester Spay & Neuter Clinic is now open at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. It will provide veterinarian service for low income owners of pets and help take care of the animals at the SPCA.