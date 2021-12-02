SPCA opens veterinary care clinic in its facility

In a time the SPCA has reached its goal of opening an in-house veterinary clinic, the local animal welfare organization also has learned that it is the beneficiary of a grant.
Long-term employee Catherine Gupton, most recently its director of operations, is serving the SCPA during this time of good news as it interim executive director.
In a recent announcement on its Facebook page, the SPCA posted, "Most of our SPCA family knows that Executive Director, EC Stone, has been dealing with a few health challenges recently. We share this with his permission.
"EC is retiring from full-time employment to enjoy some much-needed and deserved R&R. His eventual plans are to return to law enforcement on a part-time basis to continue the humane advocacy work for which he is known and respected.
"He sends his love to each and every one of our supporters and values the friendships he’s made while serving as our Director."
SPCA clinic opens
The Louise R. Lester Spay & Neuter Clinic is now open at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. It will provide veterinarian service for low income owners of pets and help take care of the animals at the SPCA.
The first neuter was performed on a cat Thursday, two days after the ribbon-cutting on Thursday, said Interim Executive Director Catherine Gupton.
"We are using December to get settled into the clinic area, get veterinary software (versus paper records) installed, and get the shelter animal spay/neuter caught up," Gupton said.
"In 2022 we will begin offering weekly Wellness Clinics and will begin offering spay/neuter services to the public. Prices are still being determined.
"The clinic was made possible by numerous grants and donors with the Louise R. Lester Foundation providing the primary grant to establish the clinic."
Petco donates to SPCA
The SPCA of MHC will receive a grant today from Petco – in an amount that will be a surprise, but ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.
Angela Blazer nominated the SPCA for the award. She was one of 100 national winners from thousands of submissions, a Petco press release states. Brazer was a caretaker for an elderly veteran whom she connected with “a sweet fluffy dog” named Precious. Brazer and Angela became a certified therapy team.
The check will be given at 10 a.m. today at Petco, 630 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke.
There’s a chance at more donations through Petco’s People’s Choice Competition. Stories from the Petco Loves Stories Campaign will be posted at petcolove.org/lovestories. The top five stories with the most votes will earn additional grant funding ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Voting closes at 1 p.m. Dec. 15.