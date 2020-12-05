A Different Kind of Basketball: Even with COVID-19 restrictions, local teams excited for the chance to get back on the court

Monday is going to be very different for basketball teams as they begin practices. While still in “Phase 2,” they will likely have to follow the same format and restrictions for practices as they've had in preseason workouts.

There’s an uncertainty coaches and players have never been faced with, but at the end of the day they’re just happy to be able to get on the court and play, even if they have to wear a mask while they do it.

“That adds more urgency to every game we play, because for these seniors that might be the last one we play,” Rakes said. “I’m looking forward to getting a chance to compete because quite frankly for some of these girls, and a lot of people in this county, we haven’t had anything since March, and that’s a long time to not have sports. So the uncertainty is there but we’re thrilled. Our AD, our school board members, our principals have gone to bat and bent over backward to try to get us to play. I’m sincerely appreciative of that so I just hope we get to play a lot.”