A Different Kind of Basketball: Even with COVID-19 restrictions, local teams excited for the chance to get back on the court

Magna Vista’s girls basketball team already had large mesh dummies they used as stand-ins for defenders in practice. With only eight players last season, Warriors girls basketball coach Kyana Smith said they would use the dummies when they needed extra bodies.
But the dummies have come in extra handy during this year’s preseason workouts. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, teams can’t play one-on-one or any defense other than individual drills. Instead, Smith brings the dummies out for ballhandling and layup drills.
The dummies are one of many ways local teams are having to make changes to the way they’ve practiced as the high school basketball season approaches.
At Magna Vista’s workouts Thursday, each player was given their own basketball to use for the night, a ball that was sanitized before and several times throughout the evening. No one else could touch someone else's ball unless they were wearing gloves.
Players also wore masks the entire night and cones were set up on the floor about 6-feet apart so no one got too close while standing in line waiting for their turn.
All this came after everyone in the gym had their temperature checked and was signed in upon arrival, so there can be a count of everyone present should the need arise for contact tracing.
It’s a different way of playing basketball, but local coaches know it’s worth it to make sure students are safe but able to get on the court – or simply get out of the house at all.
“At first it was a little difficult because it’s something we’re not used to, but now it’s a new normal,” Smith said. “We go through a lot of gloves, a lot of hand sanitizer.”
Smith praised the MVHS staff with doing a great job of making sure there are enough cleaning supplies and helping to create the safest possible environment.
The Virginia High School League will allow basketball teams to start holding official practices on Monday as part of the league's condensed schedule. Games are scheduled to begin on December 21, though that could be pushed back if COVID-19 numbers in the area are still high based on the Virginia Department of Health's metrics.
'Everything is a go' for Henry County basketball teams to begin practices Monday, county officials say
The VHSL will allow basketball practices to begin on Monday, however Henry County schools will still have many COVID-19 restrictions in place for teams.
Henry County schools are doing virtual classes for now, but have been allowing sports workouts because they said the move to take students out of the classroom was due to a lack of substitute teachers and not because of a quarantine situation.
Patrick County schools have been on a hybrid model for learning, with students with last names beginning with A-J coming to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and those with names from K-Z coming in on Thursdays and Fridays. Sports workouts have been held with a similar split, meaning when basketball practices start on Monday teams will be joining all together for the first time.
PCHS girls basketball coach Donnie Rakes said his team will typically go to team camps in the summer to help with bonding and getting first-year varsity players up to speed. Rakes said his team missed about 25 games over the summer and fall, including 12 they would usually play in Roanoke in the fall.
Even with the changes though, he’s just happy to get on the court in some capacity.
“We’re so thankful to be able to play,” Rakes said. “We’re so thankful and so excited about it. What product you might see on the floor I don’t know because there’s a lot of unknowns.”
Thankfully for Rakes, his squad will feature four seniors who have taken it upon themselves to make sure players follow coronavirus guidelines to a T, both on and off the court.
“The leadership is there and it’s helping,” Rakes said. “I talk everyday about wearing a mask, everyday about washing your hands, everyday about staying 6 feet apart from each other because quite frankly if one of our kids tests positive the whole team can get shut down for 14 days, so that’s a big deal. That’s a big responsibility.
“They have grandmothers who have gotten (coronavirus) or they have grandmothers that they don’t want to get it, that type of thing. It’s not like this is something you’re reading. It’s real. And I think there’s not a player on our team that hasn’t been touched in some way. Matter of fact there’s probably not anybody walking around that you or I know that doesn’t know somebody or know somebody’s parents or aunts or uncles that haven’t been affected.”
Smith said she expects the roster numbers at Magna Vista to be down, something she thinks will be the case at just about every school. She and the Warriors coaching staff have made sure to make it clear to every player if they're not comfortable playing there are no hard feelings, and if they don’t feel well or someone if their home doesn’t feel well they need to stay home, something she’s been pleased to see players have been compliant about.
Monday is going to be very different for basketball teams as they begin practices. While still in “Phase 2,” they will likely have to follow the same format and restrictions for practices as they've had in preseason workouts.
There’s an uncertainty coaches and players have never been faced with, but at the end of the day they’re just happy to be able to get on the court and play, even if they have to wear a mask while they do it.
“That adds more urgency to every game we play, because for these seniors that might be the last one we play,” Rakes said. “I’m looking forward to getting a chance to compete because quite frankly for some of these girls, and a lot of people in this county, we haven’t had anything since March, and that’s a long time to not have sports. So the uncertainty is there but we’re thrilled. Our AD, our school board members, our principals have gone to bat and bent over backward to try to get us to play. I’m sincerely appreciative of that so I just hope we get to play a lot.”
“I think it’s important that we’re allowed to work out because a lot of these kids, they need that social, emotional piece, being around their peers,” Smith said. “And it’s so much bigger than basketball. I tell our girls that all the time. We’re a family on and off the court. And even for the girls that haven’t been here due to personal reasons or whatever the case may be, I still try to check in on them and let them know they still belong to us whatever they decide or when their parents let them come back, they’re still a part of our program.
“Even if we don’t play until January, given the circumstances, at least two hours a day these kids get to come out here, they’re away from their home, they’re around their friends. It’s an outlet for them. And I think it’s important and it’s proven to be productive. I know a lot of them say now they have more motivation to do their school work because they say, ‘Hey, basketball is here. I know I’ve got to keep my grades up to be eligible,’ so I think it all works together. It’s so much bigger than basketball right now.”
