Angler's Choice takes annual event virtual world

Angler’s Choice is hoping to catch customers, both regular and new, with a virtual open house this year that replaces its annual star-studded event.

Usually, Angler’s Choice, the outdoor recreation dealer in Henry County, brings in stars of the bass fishing world to rub elbows with customers and tout the products those anglers endorse.

But this year, because of the pandemic, the event will provide virtual presentations from the pros every day through Saturday.

Austin Gilbert, Angler’s Choice’s social media coordinator and organizer of the event, said the dealership started planning the annual event in October, optimistic that COVID-19 would be under control in January.

But the pandemic’s continuance and the anglers’ conflicting schedules called for compromises.

This year the lure will be re-recorded videos that will be uploaded to the store’s Facebook page between noon and 5 p.m.

There will be product testimonials, fishing tips and fishing stories from several Major League Fishing anglers, including renowned bass pro Hank Parker.

Viewers can enter in drawings for $5000 in products being given away during the open house, including the grand prize of a fish-finding unit.