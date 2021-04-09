Area Roundup: Doughton, Bassett girls win PD cross country championship; Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball move on in region tournaments

With 39 seconds on the clock, Hairston completed a pass to Johnson, and Johnson did the rest for an 83-yard score and the eventual game-winner.

Hairston was 11-31 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and three interceptions. Johnson had six receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. Running back Dekavis Preston led the Warriors with 16 carries for 118 yards.

The two teams were playing each other in a VHSL +1 game, a rule that allowed teams that didn’t make the playoffs to schedule one additional game at the end of the season as part of the condensed COVID-19 spring schedule. Magna Vista finishes the 2021 spring 4-3.

Bassett wins at Floyd to finish season

Bassett finished the 2021 spring football season on a 2-game winning streak. The Bengals defeated Floyd County on the road Friday night, 24-13.

Quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston was 15-23 for the Bengals, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Hairston added another rushing touchdown on 56 yards on the ground.

Running back Ardonit Mehmeti led the Bengals with 100 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Receiver Keshaun Valentine had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Darius Hairston had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The two teams were playing each other in a VHSL +1 game, a rule that allowed teams that didn’t make the playoffs to schedule one additional game at the end of the season as part of the condensed COVID-19 spring schedule. Bassett finishes the 2021 spring 4-2.