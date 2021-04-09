Area Roundup: Doughton, Bassett girls win PD cross country championship; Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball move on in region tournaments

CROSS COUNTRY
Doughton, Bassett girls win Piedmont District championship
Bassett sophomore Piper Doughton capped off her strong season with a win in the Piedmont District cross country championship Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Doughton ran the 5K in 22:07, 23 seconds faster than second place. The Bengals scored 21 points as a team with the third, fourth, sixth, and eighth place finishers to come away with the team win.
Full results from Wednesday’s race are listed below.
2020 Piedmont District XC Championships
Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex
Martinsville
High School Girls 5000 Meter Run
1 Piper Doughton 10 Bassett 22:07.95
2 Sophia Hearp 11 Tunstall 22:30.30
3 Sienna Bailey 9 Bassett 23:33.15
4 Zoe Kinkema 11 Bassett 24:56.65
5 Savannah Reid 12 Tunstall 25:01.26
6 Hailey Helms 9 Bassett 25:37.28
7 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 11 Bassett 25:57.53
8 Claire Howe 9 Bassett 25:59.52
9 Abby Eades 10 Tunstall 26:01.46
10 Kendall Moore 12 Tunstall 27:23.12
11 Lydia Wenzel 11 Halifax County 28:18.93
12 Brittany Dalton 10 Tunstall 29:09.63
13 Jordan Haas 12 Patrick County 30:01.11
14 Mallory Salley 10 Halifax County 30:45.41
15 Miranda Cochran 12 Tunstall 30:59.43
16 Ashley Irby 11 Halifax County 31:43.38
17 Amanda Goad 10 Bassett 32:34.03
18 Sydney Mahoney 12 Tunstall 33:12.12
19 Analuisa Frias-Alvare 10 Magna Vista 33:14.44
20 Vanessa Mabe 11 Patrick County 33:43.00
21 Morgan Crenshaw 10 Halifax County 34:57.27
22 Victoria Everhart 12 Magna Vista 37:26.80
23 Abigail Jimenez 10 Magna Vista 37:35.02
24 Azeneth Frias-Alvarez 12 Magna Vista 45:58.03
25 Kirstan Ramirez 11 George Washington 51:58.39
High School Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Bassett 21
2 Tunstall 37
High School Boys 5000 Meter Run
1 Ashton Weaver 12 Tunstall 17:25.58
2 Charles Hearp 11 Tunstall 17:58.46
3 Andrew Salley 12 Halifax County 18:15.40
4 Moises Cisneros 9 Patrick County 19:00.52
5 Riley Brim 11 Patrick County 19:27.23
6 Shawn Foley 11 Bassett 19:43.54
7 Nathan Morrison 11 Bassett 19:54.96
8 Ethan Kirkhart 11 Halifax County 20:30.92
9 Will van Opstal 12 Halifax County 20:43.11
10 Jalyn Jones 10 George Washington 20:48.97
11 Nikolas Hearp 11 Tunstall 21:09.97
12 Benjamin Stafford 9 Magna Vista 21:12.07
13 Edwin Diaz 9 Tunstall 22:03.16
14 James Francis 12 Halifax County 22:08.31
15 Jc Gonazales 10 Tunstall 22:26.49
16 Alexis Tiznado 12 Tunstall 22:31.86
17 Benjamin Flores 10 Bassett 22:34.01
18 Chase Smith 9 Bassett 23:02.86
19 Azael Quintero 9 Tunstall 23:30.18
20 Luke Redd 12 Halifax County 25:33.75
21 Trevor Riddle 12 Halifax County 25:33.92
22 Sammy Aboytes 11 Bassett 26:20.23
23 Nathan Comer 12 Halifax County 27:49.53
24 Cristian Ramirez 11 George Washington 28:32.57
25 Adalai Martin 10 Patrick County 30:14.51
26 Blake Dease 9 George Washington 30:19.61
27 Reyli Martinez-tejada 9 Patrick County 31:10.19
28 Garrett Jones 12 George Washington 33:27.15
29 Tristan Moore 12 Patrick County 35:32.12
High School Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores
1 Tunstall 37
2 Halifax County 50
3 Bassett 64
4 Patrick County 78
BASEBALL
PHCC moves up to No. 3, goes 4-2 this week
The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team moved up to No. 3 in the NJCAA baseball national rankings, coming into this week 23-5 overall.
Since those rankings were announced on Monday, the Patriots went 4-2 this week, starting with an 11-5 win over Surry Community College on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, PHCC went on the road to Caldwell Tech, falling 9-3 and 8-4 in a midweek doubleheader.
After having to move up the weekend schedule due to forecasted rain, the Patriots bounced back with two wins over Cleveland Community College on Friday starting with an 8-0 victory in seven innings in Game 1.
Drew Harlow (Halifax Co. High School) threw the complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts, only allowing three hits and no walks on a 76-pitch outing.
Bryson Pleasant (Roxboro Community) and Joseph Lucy (Salem High School) each hit 3-run homeruns to lead the Patriots at the plate.
A walk-off double by Brandon Parks (Bethel High School) helped lead PHCC to a victory in Game 2.
Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge High School) threw five innings for the Patriots, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Eli Lam added two innings in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.
Omar Gonzalez (Princess Anne High School) was 2-3 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, and a stolen base.
PHCC completed the sweep on Saturday, defeated Cleveland CC 13-11. Spencer Rife threw five innings for the Patriots, allowing two earned runs on five hits, two strikeouts, and a walk.
Carlisle graduate Nick Duncan threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
Max Harper, a VMI transfer, was 4-4 at the plate for the Patriots, with a homerun, double, five runs scored, four RBIs, and two stolen bases. Lucy was 2-4 with a run, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Jeremy Harmon (South Hampton Academy) was 3-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Jayson Kramer (Cumberland Valley HS) was 3-5, scoring two runs.
PHCC improves to 27-7 on the year. They’ll go on the road to Catawba Valley CC for a 3-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Cave Spring 1 (Region 3D Tournament)
Bassett opened the postseason on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Cave Spring in the first round of the Region 3D tournament. The Bengals won by scores of 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23.
Makayla Rumley led the Bengals with four blocks, 14 kills, and 18 digs. Annie Laine had three blocks, 16 kills, and 11 digs. Sydney Martin had 34 assists, and Zoie Pace had 33 digs.
The Bengals will move on in the Region tournament, next traveling to Abingdon High School on Monday.
Magna Vista 3, Christiansburg 0 (Region 3D tournament)
The Magna Vista’ volleyball team defeated Christiansburg 3-0 at home on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Region 3D Volleyball Tournament.
The Warriors will travel to Hidden Valley High School on Monday for their quarterfinal matchup. Start time is at 6 p.m.
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 1 (Thursday)
The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District victory in South Boston Thursday night, defeating Halifax County High School 3-1 by scores of 18-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-19.
Suzanne Gonzalez led the Cougars with 15 kills and 17 digs. Lainie Hopkins added 30 assists and 10 digs. Kenzie Belcher had 23 digs and four aces, and Caroline Vernon had nine kills, 12 digs, and five aces.
Patrick County finishes the regular season 8-2. They’ll next play in the Region 2C tournament.
FOOTBALL
Magna Vista defeats Northside in final seconds of last game of season
After Northside retook the lead over Magna Vista in the final minute of play Friday night in Roanoke, Warriors quarterback Dryus Hairston and receiver Tyler Johnson met up for one more big play to give Magna Vista a 23-20 victory to end the season.
The Warriors took the lead with 1:55 left on the clock on a 15-yard touchdown from Hairston to Ryan Parker, but Northside jumped ahead after returning the kickoff for a TD.
With 39 seconds on the clock, Hairston completed a pass to Johnson, and Johnson did the rest for an 83-yard score and the eventual game-winner.
Hairston was 11-31 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and three interceptions. Johnson had six receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. Running back Dekavis Preston led the Warriors with 16 carries for 118 yards.
The two teams were playing each other in a VHSL +1 game, a rule that allowed teams that didn’t make the playoffs to schedule one additional game at the end of the season as part of the condensed COVID-19 spring schedule. Magna Vista finishes the 2021 spring 4-3.
Bassett wins at Floyd to finish season
Bassett finished the 2021 spring football season on a 2-game winning streak. The Bengals defeated Floyd County on the road Friday night, 24-13.
Quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston was 15-23 for the Bengals, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Hairston added another rushing touchdown on 56 yards on the ground.
Running back Ardonit Mehmeti led the Bengals with 100 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Receiver Keshaun Valentine had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Darius Hairston had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The two teams were playing each other in a VHSL +1 game, a rule that allowed teams that didn’t make the playoffs to schedule one additional game at the end of the season as part of the condensed COVID-19 spring schedule. Bassett finishes the 2021 spring 4-2.