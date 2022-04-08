Area Scores: Bassett boys soccer bounces back with decisive win over Halifax; Other baseball, soccer, and outdoor track results

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 7, Halifax County 0

Six different scorers found the back of the net for Bassett's boys soccer team in a 7-0 win over Halifax County at BHS Friday.

Fernando Martinez led the way with two goals for the Bengals. Casey Ferguson added one goal and two assists, and Sam Aboytes also had two assists.

Ben Huffman, Jose Cruz, Cole Byrd, and Angel Bracamontes also scored one goal each for Bassett. Hector Maya added an assist. Goalkeeper Alex Hernandez had two saves and is credited with the shutout. Irvin Lopez added one save in relief.

The Bengals bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Thursday at William Byrd. Ferguson and Ethan Zangari each scored a goal in Thursday's loss.

Bassett (4-2-1, 3-0) will next travel to Smith River Sports Complex on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Magna Vista.

Patrick County 4, Martinsville 1

The Patrick County boys soccer team picked up its first Piedmont District win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Martinsville Friday at Martinsville High School.

Juan Argueta scored the lone goal for MHS. Ludwin Lopez Chavez had 10 saves in goal.

Patrick County (1-4, 1-1) will travel again on Monday to Tunstall High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (1-5, 1-3) will also travel to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Tunstall 0

Two players had hat tricks to help Magna Vista's girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Tunstall Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith and Shanyah Spencer had three goals each for the Warriors. Baylie Coleman and Ava Walker each added a goal and an assist, and keeper Xitllali Mena had two saves.

Magna Vista (6-1, 4-0) will travel to Bassett on Monday for another Piedmont District game at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 5, Magna Vista 2

Magna Vista's baseball team outhit Tunstall 6-4, but couldn't come away with a win. The Warriors fell to the Trojans at Tunstall High School Friday, 5-2.

Tunstall scored three runs in the third inning, which ultimately was the difference in the game.

Paxton Tucker threw five innings for MVHS and had six strikeouts.

Magna Vista (4-6, 1-2) will come home on Monday for a rivalry game against Bassett at 5 p.m.

Patrick County 29, Martinsville 1

The Patrick County baseball team improved to 7-2 with a decisive 29-1 win over Martinsville Friday at Hooker Field.

Toby Perkins had four hits to lead the Cougars. Cam Nowlin and Ty Stowe Holt both added three hits. Jackson Horton, Braedon Augustine, Troy Cox and Martin Sawyers had two each.

Patrick County (7-2, 2-2) will travel to North Stokes in North Carolina on Monday for a 6 p.m. non-district game.

Martinsville (0-8, 0-3) will return home to Hooker Field on Monday for a 5 p.m. non-district game against Dan River.

GIRLS SOCCER

Halifax County 1, Bassett 0

The Bassett girls soccer team dropped a Piedmont District contest in South Boston Friday. Halifax County defeated the Bengals, 1-0.

Bassett (1-5-1, 1-1-1) will return home on Monday for another PD game against Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 5, William Byrd 4

The Bassett boys soccer team picked up a home non-district win over William Byrd Friday, 5-4.

The Bengals (2-7) will return home on Monday to take on G.W.-Danville in a Piedmont District match beginning at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tunstall 13, Magna Vista 8

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, 13-8, to Tunstall.

The Warriors (2-6, 0-1) will return home on Monday for another PD game against Bassett beginning at 5 p.m.

Halifax 20, Bassett 7 (Thursday)

The Bassett softball team dropped a Piedmont District home game to Halifax County on Thursday, 20-7.

The Bengals (3-4, 1-1) will next travel to Magna Vista on Monday for a rivalry game beginning at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Carlisle 16, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

The Carlisle baseball team picked up its first win in big fashion on Thursday, defeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, 16-0, at home.

Carlisle (3-5) will next travel to North Cross for a game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Patrick County 9, Martinsville 0 (Wednesday)

The Patrick County girls tennis team picked up a Piedmont District road win over Martinsville on Wednesday, 9-0.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Cougars (2-2) will take a break before returning to the court on April 19 with a road contest at Halifax County beginning at 5 p.m.

Martinsville will also take a break before next playing on April 19 when they take on Magna Vista at home at 4:30 p.m.

Singles: PC 6 Martinsville 0

Marissa Bentley (PCHS) defeats Sidney Tran (MHS) 8-0

Mia Stowe (PCHS) defeats Kassidy Dotson (MHS) 8-0

Madison Mullis (PCHS) defeats Natila Martin (MHS) 8-1

Brianna Puckett (PCHS) defeats Nayti Patel (MHS) 8-1

Karris Bowman (PCHS) defeats Ahmyr Washington (MHS) 8-1

Katie Vernon (PCHS) defeats Vex Miller (MHS) 8-3

Doubles: PC 3 Martinsville 0

Marissa Bentley/Mia Stowe (PCHS) defeats Elisha Jackson/Vex Miller (MHS) 8-0

Madison Mullis/Brianna Puckett (PCHS) defeats Kennedy McPherson/Kassidy Dotson (MHS) 8-0

Karris Bowman/Katie Vernon (PCHS) defeats Jessica Rumble/Allanah Milton (MHS) 8-0

OUTDOOR TRACK

Magna Vista girls, Bassett boys win PD meet at Tunstall (Thursday)

The Magna Vista girls track team and the Bassett boys track team won a Piedmont District regular season outdoor track meet Thursday at Tunstall High School.

Magna Vista scored 108 points as a team to best second place Bassett by 17.

In the boys meet, Bassett won for the second time in two PD meets this season. The Bengals scored 125 points, 19 better than second place Magna Vista.

Full results of the meet are listed below:

Tunstall Piedmont District Outdoor Track Meet

Thursday at Tunstall High School

HS Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Chatham Hall 13:04.05 (Katie Kelley, Zoe Lutzker, Grace Brooks, Liliana Stinson)

HS Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 9:25.70

2 Magna Vista 9:52.67 (Ian Hale, Landon Hall, Bryson Broadnax, Benjamin Stafford)

3 Tunstall 10:17.64 (Cole Grogan, Azael Quintero, Nikolas Hearp, JC Gonzalez)

4 Hargrave Military Academy 10:36.74 (Christopher Roe, Thomas Gullotti, Andrew Francis, Bohong Yang)

HS Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 18.08

2 Madison Edwards - Chatham Hall

3 Vintoria Manns - Bassett 20.19

4 Kamiya Hairston - Bassett 20.79

5 Milan Berry - Chatham Hall 20.88

HS Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Nicholas Becker - Magna Vista 16.73

2 Brendon Easley - Bassett 17.00

3 Steffon Evans - Martinsville 19.54

4 Jonaven Millner - Magna Vista 19.63

5 Bohong Yang - Hargrave Military Ac 22.28

6 Tyress Wiltz - Bassett 22.45

7 Thomas Vaughan - Hargrave Military Ac 26.02

HS Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 13.51

2 Tanaya Brandon - Halifax County 13.66

3 Lana Roberts-Jordan - Bassett 13.93

4 Jordan Caldwell - Magna Vista 14.25

5 Brianna Taylor - Bassett 14.36

6 Ashante Paige - Halifax County 14.37

7 Kira Thomas - Tunstall 14.44

8 Brooklyn Brooks - Tunstall 14.55

9 Starr Brooks - Chatham Hall 14.77

10 Madison Jackson - Chatham Hall 15.19

11 Ta'Nashia Hairston - Magna Vista 15.22

12 Lauren Worley - Patrick County 15.28

13 Madison Edwards - Chatham Hall 15.61

14 Sophia Barker - Tunstall 15.82

15 Kamiya Hairston - Bassett 15.85

16 Talia Townes - Halifax County 15.94

17 Brandy Quesinberry - Patrick County 16.03

HS Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Damani Hairston - Tunstall 11.51

2 Chidubem Anyanwu - Hargrave Military Ac 11.54

3 Jahmal Jones - Martinsville 11.64

4 Deontae Lawson - Magna Vista 11.89

5 Ronnie Jackson - Martinsville 12.00

6 Deonte Hairston - Bassett 12.05

7 Jamier Smith - Martinsville 12.24

8 J'Mere Hairston - Magna Vista 12.34

9 Joseph Watkins - Halifax County 12.36

10 Donald Patterson - Bassett 12.42

11 Zycheus Hylton - Bassett 13.04

12 Skyler Conner - Patrick County 13.06

13 Eryk King - Hargrave Military Ac 13.28

14 Joshua Martin - Halifax County 13.73

15 DeAndre Guthrie - Halifax County 13.74

16 Sean Fitzgerald - Tunstall 13.82

17 Jaheim Johnson - Patrick County 14.02

18 Dakota Hairston - Magna Vista 14.12

19 Conner Goad - Patrick County 14.20

20 James Johnson - Hargrave Military Ac 16.57

HS Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey - Bassett 5:54.43

2 Sophia Hearp - Tunstall 6:39.75

3 Katie Kelley - Chatham Hall 6:40.96

4 Sadie Martin - Patrick County 6:48.28

5 Grace Brooks - Chatham Hall 7:27.58

HS Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Chase Smith - Bassett 5:25.43

2 William Overby - Patrick County 5:41.22

3 Thomas Gullotti - Hargrave Military Ac 5:45.83

4 Benjamin Flores - Bassett 5:50.36

5 Andrew Francis - Hargrave Military Ac 5:53.89

6 Brett Foley - Patrick County 5:54.38

7 Cole Grogan - Tunstall 6:26.74

8 Joseph Masciotta - Hargrave Military Ac 6:36.76

9 Sean Fitzgerald - Tunstall 7:18.69

HS Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Bassett 58.63 (Vintoria Manns, Brianna Taylor, Kamiya Hairston, Lana Roberts-Jordan)

2 Chatham Hall 1:01.07 (Milan Berry, Madison Jackson, Madison Edwards, Starr Brooks)

HS Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Bassett 46.08 (Sterling Jamison, Brendon Easley, Brayden Foley, Simeon Walker-Muse)

2 Martinsville 46.29

3 Magna Vista 46.31(Tekota (TK) Hairston, Torian Younger, J'Mere Hairston, Deontae Lawson)

4 Tunstall 49.59 (Jeremiah Davis, Xavier Christian, Ryan Yancy, Damani Hairston)

5 Hargrave Military Academy A 49.82 (Eryk King, Jonathan King, Chidubem Anyanwu, Jalen Carter)

6 Halifax County 56.07

HS Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Skylar Stevens - Patrick County 1:10.15 3

2 Jordan Caldwell - Magna Vista 1:11.13 3

3 Kyla Clauden - Halifax County 1:12.04 3

4 Claire Howe - Bassett 1:17.62 1

5 Alyssa Callahan - Patrick County 1:18.49 2

6 Ava Williams - Halifax County 1:19.16 2

7 Liliana Stinson - Chatham Hall 1:19.77

8 Lindsey Nichols - Bassett 1:23.15 1

9 Zoe Lutzker - Chatham Hall 1:25.15 1

10 Kasia Cox - Magna Vista 1:26.96 3

11 Madison Walton - Tunstall 1:27.45 1

12 Brittany Dalton - Tunstall 1:28.90 2

13 Karlee Shively - Bassett 1:29.07 1

14 Annie Wells - Chatham Hall 1:30.18 2

HS Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Sterling Jamison - Bassett 57.09

2 Kylee Haith - Bassett 58.45

3 Jeremiah Davis - Tunstall 58.57

4 Riley Brim - Patrick County 59.4

5 Landon Hall - Magna Vista 1:00.34

6 Stephen Spencer - Patrick County 1:00.94

7 Joshua Martin - Halifax County 1:01.18

8 Dylan Quesinberry - Patrick County 1:01.67

9 Jolen Schoefield - Magna Vista 1:01.76

10 Bryson Kidd - Magna Vista 1:01.88

11 Jaden Grant - Halifax County 1:02.14

12 Joseph Watkins - Halifax County 1:03.63

13 Gabriel Ezenma - Hargrave Military Ac 1:04.61

14 Xavier Christian - Tunstall 1:07.25

15 Isaiah Watkins - Bassett 1:13.80

16 Great Abiahu - Hargrave Military Ac 1:30.93

HS Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Aliviah Fulcher - Bassett 57.52

2 Madison Edwards - Chatham Hall 1:00.89

3 Milan Berry - Chatham Hall 1:03.84

HS Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Damani Hairston - Tunstall 44.87

2 Jamari Johnson - Bassett 45.88

3 Nicholas Becker - Magna Vista 47.09

4 Jonaven Millner - Magna Vista 51.23

5 Steffon Evans - Martinsville 51.82

6 Tyress Wiltz - Bassett 52.14

7 Eryk King - Hargrave Military Ac 52.51

8 Thomas Gullotti - Hargrave Military Ac 52.63

HS Girls 800 Meter Run

1 Mackenzie Williams - Patrick County 2:59.49

2 Sadie Martin - Patrick County 3:06.98

3 Claire Howe - Bassett 3:07.95

4 Katie Kelley - Chatham Hall 3:08.97

5 Zoe Lutzker - Chatham Hall 3:12.42

6 Liliana Stinson - Chatham Hall 3:15.58

7 Alyssa Callahan - Patrick County 3:23.31

8 Lindsey Nichols - Bassett 3:25.00

9 Madison Walton - Tunstall 3:36.06

10 Brittany Dalton - Tunstall 3:37.38

11 Breanna Greer - Bassett 4:14.44

12 Elizabeth Lewis - Tunstall 4:32.26

HS Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Charles Hearp - Tunstall 2:20.34

2 Amauriyen Jones - Halifax County 2:24.09

3 Ian Hale - Magna Vista 2:26.45

4 Azael Quintero - Tunstall 2:26.84

5 Jaden Grant - Halifax County 2:27.24

6 Azam Khan - Tunstall 2:29.61

7 Benjamin Flores - Bassett 2:34.01

8 Christopher Roe - Hargrave Military Ac 2:34.84

9 Brett Foley - Patrick County 2:43.52

10 Bryson Broadnax - Magna Vista 2:44.71

11 Xavier Seda-Torres - Patrick County 2:47.88

12 Michael Dudley - Bassett 2:55.86

13 Joseph Masciotta - Hargrave Military Ac 2:58.65

14 Thomas Vaughan - Hargrave Military Ac 3:00.63

15 Mark Day - Patrick County 3:05.75

16 John Nguyen - Martinsville

17 DeAndre Guthrie - Halifax County

HS Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 Lana Roberts-Jordan - Bassett 27.37

2 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 27.91

3 Tykayla Dye - Halifax County 29.38

4 Vintoria Manns - Bassett 30.73

5 Kira Thomas - Tunstall 31.31

6 Lauren Worley - Patrick County 31.77

7 Starr Brooks - Chatham Hall 32.00

8 Aliviah Fulcher - Bassett 32.38

9 Brooklyn Brooks - Tunstall 32.43

10 Madison Jackson - Chatham Hall 32.81

11 Sophia Barker - Tunstall 34.59

12 Dayrays Britton - Halifax County 34.94

13 Shamaya Hughes - Halifax County 37.29

14 Annie Wells - Chatham Hall 41.53

HS Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Deontae Lawson - Magna Vista 23.25

2 Jahmal Jones - Martinsville 23.27

3 Brendon Easley - Bassett 23.90

4 Brayden Foley - Bassett 24.55

5 J'Mere Hairston - Magna Vista 24.69

6 Rayshaun Dickerson - Martinsville 24.82

7 Kelsten Hudson - Hargrave Military Ac 25.24

8 Jaylen Lide - Bassett 25.38

9 Skyler Conner - Patrick County 26.47

10 Ryan Yancy - Tunstall 26.94

11 Joseph Watkins - Halifax County 27.20

12 Jakoa Horton - Halifax County 27.28

13 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs - Magna Vista 27.52

14 Evan Morton - Tunstall 28.11

15 DeAndre Guthrie - Halifax County 28.19

16 Luke Johnson - Hargrave Military Ac 28.91

17 Conner Goad - Patrick County 29.16

18 Great Abiahu - Hargrave Military Ac 38.63

HS Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey - Bassett 14:15.11

2 Sophia Hearp - Tunstall 14:35.76

3 Grace Brooks - Chatham Hall 16:09.42

HS Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 Benjamin Stafford 10 Magna Vista 11:37.91

2 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 12:24.31

3 Thomas Gullotti 10 Hargrave Military Ac 12:37.55

4 Nikolas Hearp 12 Tunstall 12:49.10

5 Jc Gonzalez 11 Tunstall 13:03.48

6 Andrew Francis 11 Hargrave Military Ac 13:28.78

HS Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 4:56.47

2 Chatham Hall 5:54.29 (Katie Kelley, Annie Wells, Zoe Lutzker, Liliana Stinson)

HS Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Bassett 3:54.68 (Kylee Haith, Donald Patterson, Jamari Johnson, Branson Mattox)

2 Patrick County 4:01.69

3 Tunstall 4:09.53 (Xavier Christian, Jeremiah Davis, Evan Morton, Azam Khan)

4 Magna Vista 4:13.91 (Ian Hale, Landon Hall, Braylon Kidd, Jolen Schoefield)

5 Hargrave Military Academy 4:40.15 (Gabriel Ezenma, Chidubem Anyanwu, Jonathan King, Jalen Carter)

HS Girls Discus Throw

1 Dakota Reid - Magna Vista 85-10

2 Malia Mitchell - Halifax County 77-02

3 Annie Laine - Bassett 66-03

4 Brandy Quesinberry - Patrick County 60-07

5 Chloe Johns - Patrick County 60-06

6 Elizabeth Lewis - Tunstall 60-02

7 Susie Zhang - Chatham Hall 56-06

8 London Stovall - Halifax County 56-02

9 Destinee Spencer - Bassett 54-04

10 Ta'Nashia Hairston - Magna Vista 52-11

11 Karlissa Royal - Halifax County 50-07

12 Ja'Onna Baker - Bassett 47-07

13 Aspen Seale - Chatham Hall 45-05

14 Tatianna Carter - Tunstall 44-04

15 Heidi Bernal - Chatham Hall 31-04

HS Boys Discus Throw

1 Gabe Divers - Bassett 103-05

2 Mason Rucker - Hargrave Military Ac 102-11

3 Jaheim Johnson - Patrick County 100-05

4 Mikyler Smalls - Halifax County 100-04

5 Demarius Barksdale - Magna Vista 96-01

6 Brycen Pool - Tunstall 89-04

7 Jahiem Pettie - Martinsville 86-02

8 Caleb Martin - Magna Vista 86-00

9 Michael Walton - Hargrave Military Ac 83-01

10 Matt McConnell - Hargrave Military Ac 81-10

11 Mark Ragland - Halifax County 79-10

12 Curtis Busick - Patrick County 79-09

13 Christian Bruner - Magna Vista 79-01

13 Evan Lewis - Tunstall 79-01

15 Theodore Mills - Bassett 77-09

16 Elijah Keatts - Tunstall 76-08

17 Jackson Saunders - Halifax County 70-08

18 Michael Dudley - Bassett 63-04

19 Vincent Kent - Martinsville 59-04

20 Conner Mosely - Martinsville 51-07

21 Brandon Thornton - Patrick County 47-04

HS Girls Shot Put

1 Dakota Reid - Magna Vista 26-07.00

2 Ta'Nashia Hairston - Magna Vista 25-05.00

3 Riquel Owusu - Chatham Hall 24-04.00

4 Malia Mitchell - Halifax County 23-04.00

5 Elizabeth Lewis - Tunstall 22-08.00

6 Susie Zhang - Chatham Hall 22-02.00

7 Asjah Taylor - Bassett 21-11.00

8 London Stovall - Halifax County 21-10.00

8 Tatianna Carter - Tunstall 21-10.00

10 Annie Laine - Bassett 21-09.00

11 Tatiana Hairston - Bassett 20-10.00

12 Brandy Quesinberry - Patrick County 20-02.00

13 Talia Townes - Halifax County 20-00.00

14 Chloe Johns - Patrick County 18-04.00

15 Heidi Bernal - Chatham Hall 15-11.00

HS Boys Shot Put

1 Javeion Gooden - Halifax County 41-05.00

2 Gabe Divers - Bassett 41-05.00

3 Rion Martin - Magna Vista 38-02.50

4 Austin Laprade - Magna Vista 37-05.50

5 Xavier Carter - Magna Vista 35-03.00

6 Mikyler Smalls - Halifax County 35-02.00

7 Mason Rucker - Hargrave Military Ac 35-01.00

7 Cameron Rountree - Martinsville 35-01.00

9 Andre Hairston - Martinsville 34-04.50

10 Brycen Pool - Tunstall 33-02.00

11 Mark Ragland - Halifax County 30-09.00

12 Martevion Wilson - Bassett 29-09.50

13 Kyle Handy - Patrick County 28-01.00

14 Elijah Keatts - Tunstall 27-04.00

14 Evan Lewis - Tunstall 27-04.00

16 Nicholas Pell - Patrick County 25-08.00

17 Matt McConnell - Hargrave Military Ac 25-04.00

18 Michael Walton - Hargrave Military Ac 25-03.00

19 Keyonte Akeridge - Bassett 22-04.00

20 Robert Davis - Martinsville 21-09.00

21 Lucian Goad - Patrick County 19-00.00

HS Girls Long Jump

1 Hanna Sutphin - Halifax County 13-11.00

2 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 13-09.00

3 Starr Brooks - Chatham Hall 13-01.00

4 Madalyn Seat - Halifax County 13-00.25

5 Lana Roberts-Jordan - Bassett 12-10.00

6 Aliviah Fulcher - Bassett 12-05.00

7 Brianna Taylor - Bassett 12-02.00

8 Lauren Worley - Patrick County 11-03.75

9 Madison Edwards - Chatham Hall 11-00.00

10 Madison Jackson - Chatham Hall 6-04.00

HS Boys Long Jump

1 Jahmal Jones - Martinsville 19-02.00

2 Damani Hairston - Tunstall 17-08.00

3 Jackson Saunders - Halifax County 17-07.00

4 Jamarcus Brown - Tunstall 17-05.50

5 Nicholas Easley - Halifax County 17-04.50

6 Nicholas Becker - Magna Vista 16-06.00

7 Jamier Smith - Martinsville 15-11.75

8 Steffon Evans - Martinsville 15-08.50

9 TyQuerion Preston - Magna Vista 15-05.50

10 Donald Patterson - Bassett 15-05.00

11 Riley Brim - Patrick County 14-08.50

12 Skyler Conner - Patrick County 14-01.00

13 Kelsten Hudson - Hargrave Military Ac 13-00.00

14 Deonte Hairston - Bassett 12-09.00

15 Great Abiahu - Hargrave Military Ac 12-00.00

16 Darius Tucker - Magna Vista 11-00.00

HS Girls Triple Jump

1 Hanna Sutphin - Halifax County 30-08.00

2 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 30-03.75

3 Jordan Caldwell - Magna Vista 27-02.25

HS Boys Triple Jump

1 Deontae Lawson Magna Vista 39-01.75

2 Jamal Bellamy - Halifax County 37-11.00

3 Ronnie Jackson - Martinsville 35-06.00

4 TyQuerion Preston - Magna Vista 32-02.00

5 Kelsten Hudson - Hargrave Military Ac 28-03.25

6 Bryson Broadnax - Magna Vista 28-00.00

HS Girls High Jump

1 Tania Starkie - Magna Vista 4-02.00

2 Jordan Caldwell - Magna Vista 4-02.00

HS Boys High Jump

1 Branson Mattox - Bassett 5-11.00

2 Jaylen Lide - Bassett 5-09.00

3 Jamarcus Brown - Tunstall 5-07.00

4 Deontae Lawson - Magna Vista 5-05.00

5 Nicholas Becker - Magna Vista 5-03.00

6 Jamal Bellamy - Halifax County 5-01.00

High School Girls Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

1 Magna Vista 108

2 Bassett 91

3 Chatham Hall 84

4 Halifax County 58

5 Patrick County 51

6 Tunstall 21

High School Boys Team Scores (15 Events Scored)

1 Bassett 125

2 Magna Vista 106

3 Tunstall 67

4 Martinsville 49

5 Hargrave Military Academy 43

6 Patrick County 38

7 Halifax County 33

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.