Area Roundup: Bassett's Nate Perry named to Astros top 30 prospects list, Wood Brothers Racing receives international award

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry was named to the Houston Astros' top 30 prospects list on MLB.com this week.
Perry, who was No. 30 on the list, was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Astros out of high school in 2017, and most recently played in the New York-Penn League in 2019, where he finished second in the league in home runs and was MVP of the league's all-star game. He did not play in 2020 due to the minor leagues being canceled by coronavirus pandemic.
MLB.com keeps a list of the top 30 minor league prospects for all teams, as determined by MLB writers and insiders.
"Perry stands out with his strength and plus raw power, most of which comes to his pull side," a profile of Perry on MLB.com reads. "He has a short left-handed stroke with natural loft and enjoyed more success once he realized he didn't need to sell out for home runs. He still needs to make more consistent contact, but he's willing to work counts and draw walks."
Perry has played mainly catcher during his minor league career, but is also listed as a first baseman. He's one of two catchers in the Astros' top 30 prospects.
MLB.com says Perry is expected to play in one of the Astros' full season A level teams in 2021.
Wood Brothers Racing honored with prestigious FIA Heritage Cup
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For 70 years, Wood Brothers Racing has excelled in — and transformed — the world of motorsports. As the longest tenured team in NASCAR history, the Wood Brothers have compiled a Hall of Fame resume both on and off the track. Beyond countless trophies and accolades, innovations including the modern pit stop continue to define the Wood’s legacy in racing series across the globe.
For its accomplishments across seven decades, Wood Brothers Racing has been named the 2020 recipient of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup. The award is presented to an individual, institution, entity or object in recognition of exceptional or outstanding achievement within or contribution to the historic vehicle world.
“It truly is an honor to win this award,” Eddie Wood, Wood Brothers Racing president and co-owner, said in a release. “The fact that it’s a worldwide honor makes it even more special. We’re mainly known in American motorsports, but this is much bigger than that.”
The Wood Brothers were started in Stuart and its one-time shop in the Patrick County town has been converted into a museum that traces the Wood’s time in motorsports. The team has also built replica cars for the NASCAR Hall of Fame and The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
Eddie Wood is the son of team founder Glenn Wood, and was a child when the team helped Jim Clark win the 1965 Indianapolis 500. He recalls the attention it brought his father’s team.
“I was young when Indy was going on, but I remember him talking about the worldwide recognition they received,” Eddie Wood said of his father. “He was honored for people around the world to have heard of him and his brothers and what they were doing.”
Glenn Wood also lent his expertise to the Ford factory team at Le Mans in 1966 when the GT40 Mark II teams swept the top three finishing positions in the iconic 24-hour event. The team’s affiliation with Ford Motor Company continues to this day, 70 years strong.
In support of the organization’s nomination for the prestigious award, NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France wrote, “Having worked with them for almost 60 years, I can personally attest to their great character and dedication to motorsports. I can think of no group more deserving of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup Award.”
Wood Brothers Racing has always had a knack for attracting the greatest racing talent in the world. Ten NASCAR Hall of Famers have taken the wheel for the No. 21 team: Glenn Wood, Curtis Turner, Junior Johnson, Joe Weatherly, Fred Lorenzen, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Buddy Baker, Dale Jarrett and Bill Elliott. Some of the biggest names in open-wheel racing have driven for the team as well: A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney and Parnelli Jones.
