Area Roundup: Bassett's Nate Perry named to Astros top 30 prospects list, Wood Brothers Racing receives international award

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry was named to the Houston Astros' top 30 prospects list on MLB.com this week.

Perry, who was No. 30 on the list, was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Astros out of high school in 2017, and most recently played in the New York-Penn League in 2019, where he finished second in the league in home runs and was MVP of the league's all-star game. He did not play in 2020 due to the minor leagues being canceled by coronavirus pandemic.

MLB.com keeps a list of the top 30 minor league prospects for all teams, as determined by MLB writers and insiders.

"Perry stands out with his strength and plus raw power, most of which comes to his pull side," a profile of Perry on MLB.com reads. "He has a short left-handed stroke with natural loft and enjoyed more success once he realized he didn't need to sell out for home runs. He still needs to make more consistent contact, but he's willing to work counts and draw walks."

Perry has played mainly catcher during his minor league career, but is also listed as a first baseman. He's one of two catchers in the Astros' top 30 prospects.

MLB.com says Perry is expected to play in one of the Astros' full season A level teams in 2021.