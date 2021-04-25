Bassett's Jonathan Salmons uses what he learned at PHCC at NASCAR's highest level

Growing up in Bassett in the 90s, Jonathan Salmons and his friends raced pretty much everything they had. Bikes, go-karts, you name it.
When he wasn’t racing his friends on the streets, he was at the dirt track at Oak Level Raceway, a former track in Henry County. One of his friend’s cousins raced a car there, and Salmons would help him work on the car and watch the races.
“I just thought it was really cool,” Salmons said by phone Friday. “It was a fun thing to do on Friday night.”
When it came time for Salmons to graduate from Bassett High School in 2001, he knew he wanted to go to college and he knew he wanted to do something mechanical. At the time, Patrick Henry Community College had just started their motorsports program.
Now, 20 years after high school, Salmons is still using what he learned at those Oak Level races and from PHCC to help drivers on NASCAR’s highest level.
Salmons has been working as an engine tuner with the No. 17 car of Roush Fenway Racing, now driven by Chris Buescher, since 2014. He first moved to North Carolina to work in NASCAR in 2006.
Through the PHCC Motorsports program, he worked with Arrington Manufacturing, taking classes in the engine building shop. A couple of others from his class were also hired by Arringtons, and eventually moved across the country to pursue opportunities with new teams.
“A lot of them are still in racing today,” Salmons said. “It just opened up opportunities.”
At the time he was in school, Salmons also had a full-time job at a car dealership, but he knew if he wanted to get into the highest level of racing he would likely have to move south.
The rest “kind of fell into place,” he said. He did some interviews in North Carolina and eventually received a call from Bobby Dotter, who had a team in the NASCAR Truck Series.
After working for Dotter for a season, Salmons knew his interest lied in engines specifically – just like Arringtons, which was an engine manufacturer for several NASCAR teams—and he wanted to specialize in what truly makes the car go. He moved on to travelling across the country week-to-week as an engine tuner in late 2007.
Salmons never actually raced himself, though he admits, “I am very good at it though,” he said. He and his teammates will often race go-karts in their downtime, and it is something he enjoys.
These days, though, he’s much more interested in making the NASCAR Cup cars go fast. A typical week for Salmons gives his “weekend” days off on Mondays and Fridays, depending on if the teams has to travel a day early for practice or not.
His week starts on Tuesdays, when he gets the checklist and prepare that week’s racecar that the shop has been working on since the previous Wednesday. He and the team will make sure everything on the car is race ready, with weights, final set-up, and a digital scan of the car and body.
Since races now have such strict COVID-19 protocols, the teams have to travel with fewer people, and most races don’t feature practices or qualifying.
“Most of the tracks you show up and you pull your car out,” Salmons said. “You can’t work on it, you can’t touch it. You just push it through tech and the inspectors inspect it and then you push it out on pit road and when it’s time to race you fire it up and go race.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking at first but once you get used to it I actual think it’s kind of nicer. I think everybody kind of likes it.”
Once Salmons and the No. 17 team get to the track on race day, they’ll help take the cars through tech, with everyone assigned their own specific duty. They’ll make final adjustments, and Salmons will warm the engine up and finalize everything with NASCAR.
From there, the team goes back to the truck to get changed for the race, have a little meeting and pre-race prayer. Salmons watches the races from pit road, making sure the car fires up all right, the driver gets in and has everything he needs. He also supports the pit crew, coming out for pit stops to do windshield tear-offs and give Buescher his fresh water bottle.
“And then we go back and change hats and sit back and watch it all happen and try to overcome any challenges that we have, whether it be wrecks or anything like that,” he said.
Once the race is over, that’s when the real rush begins.
With all the cars lined up on pit road after the final checkered flag waves, the team again takes the car through tech for final NASCAR inspections, and gives back any equipment or transponders used, while also getting all the data from the race.
They then help load the truck back up to head back to North Carolina.
“Which doesn’t seem fair because the truck driver unloads it all himself when we get here,” Salmons said.
“It’s like a mad rush. Everyone is tearing all this stuff off the cars and downloading data and taking a spacer off. Then everybody pushes back to the haulers and as fast as we can load everything back up into the hauler.
“We load everything back up, tie everything back down, change back into our street clothes, go to the rental car, drive to the airport and fly home… It seems like a lot but after you do it repetitively it’s kind of like no big deal.”
After working in NASCAR for more than a decade, Salmons admits things can get a bit monotonous week-to-week, but there are still highlights.
“The highlight of every week is it could be different from last week because you never know,” he said. “Nobody is going to win every week. There’s always a chance, so there’s that aspect of going into it thinking, ‘Well we have another chance this week.’
“But the little things like the leaving your family to go get on the plane to fly and stay in a hotel room. That kind of stuff is like, ‘Uh, we could skip all this and be all right.’”
There’s a comfort in Salmons job though, and he doesn’t take that for granted. He knows he’s good at what he does, especially after so many years, and he enjoys the crew he works with.
“They’re all super knowledgeable,” he said. “Good people you can depend on.”
But, even though Salmons career started at a dirt track, there was one race this season that was anything but a highlight for him.
“They poured dirt on Bristol and we raced it and that is nothing like I remembered,” he said. “I did not like that at all. It was so dirty. I guess I’m spoiled now, I don’t know. Probably.
“I have allergies. I wear masks all the time when I’m mowing and stuff. It was so bad. It was all the dust in my eyes, my hair. I was like no, no this ain’t for me… When you’re younger you don’t care about stuff like that. Like my kids come out and roll around in the dirt and they’re just like, whatever. Not me.”
Salmons family still lives in Bassett, and his parents still come to races at Martinsville Speedway when NASCAR is in town, though he said his dad isn’t into racing like him and his mom are.
He also has two children, 4 and 7 years old, who have shown a bit of interest in racing, as well.
“They’re into everything,” Salmons said of his kids. “Anything that’s loud. Anything that’s fast. Cars, trucks whatever. They come out here and play racing and they know what I do it and they enjoy but it’s like anything else. They enjoy something one week and the next week they enjoy something else. They’re not locked down on it by no means.”
