Bassett's Jonathan Salmons uses what he learned at PHCC at NASCAR's highest level

“But the little things like the leaving your family to go get on the plane to fly and stay in a hotel room. That kind of stuff is like, ‘Uh, we could skip all this and be all right.’”

There’s a comfort in Salmons job though, and he doesn’t take that for granted. He knows he’s good at what he does, especially after so many years, and he enjoys the crew he works with.

“They’re all super knowledgeable,” he said. “Good people you can depend on.”

But, even though Salmons career started at a dirt track, there was one race this season that was anything but a highlight for him.

“They poured dirt on Bristol and we raced it and that is nothing like I remembered,” he said. “I did not like that at all. It was so dirty. I guess I’m spoiled now, I don’t know. Probably.

“I have allergies. I wear masks all the time when I’m mowing and stuff. It was so bad. It was all the dust in my eyes, my hair. I was like no, no this ain’t for me… When you’re younger you don’t care about stuff like that. Like my kids come out and roll around in the dirt and they’re just like, whatever. Not me.”