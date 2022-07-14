Battle intensifies for South Boston Speedway late model title

The battle for the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division championship is taking on a new intensity.

What was once a somewhat comfortable points lead for Layne Riggs has dwindled, and the championship chase has suddenly become a close contest among three drivers.

Riggs was involved in an incident in the track's 200-lap race on July 2 and was left with a 23rd-place finish. Jacob Borst, who at the time was second in the points standings, finished second in the race. Defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers finished third that night. Borst gained 21 points on Riggs and Sellers gained 20 points on the division points leader.

Heading into the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that will headline the Billy’s A/C Service Night event on Saturday, Riggs holds a slim six-point lead over Borst, and a narrow eight-point margin over Sellers.

While the results of the July 2 event greatly benefitted both Borst and Sellers, it was Sellers who reaped the most benefit. The Danville driver was in the hunt for the track championship, but was somewhat at the edge of the title picture. Now, the two-time NASCAR national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway champion is squarely in contention for the title along with Borst.

“We kind of reset a little bit,” Sellers said. “I had a bad race the first event of the year and got wrecked off of Turn Two. That was our mulligan. He (Riggs) used his mulligan July 2. You throw Jacob in the mix and he’s doggone good too. It will be interesting these last few races.”

Sellers has had strong showings in his last three starts at South Boston Speedway, with a pair of second-place finishes and a third-place finish. Borst has finished in the top three in three of his last four starts, one of which was a win.

Riggs has won two of his last four starts at South Boston Speedway.

With four event nights, three of which will be twin-race nights, and a total of seven races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season, there is plenty of opportunity for a lot to happen before the season ends.

Six races are on the card for this Saturday at South Boston Speedway. Twin 50-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will highlight the night’s action. Saturday night’s racing action will also include a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m., and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.SouthBostonSpeedway.com, through Friday. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at (434)572-4947, or toll free at 1(877)440-1540, during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate.

The latest updates and news for both fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.