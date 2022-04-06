Big names, former winners highlight field for Thursday's Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway will host a rare Thursday night race when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series comes to town for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, and some of the biggest names in racing will be on the track.

The Truck race kicks off the first ever 3-day NASCAR race week at the track, and is the first of three straight night races as each of NASCAR’s top three series make a stop on east coast their short track swing.

Eight different drivers have found victory lane in the last eight Truck races at Martinsville, a streak that goes back to April 2017.

Race week at Martinsville Speedway A schedule of this week's races at Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s what to know about Thursday’s race.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Place: Martinsville Speedway

Date: Thursday

Schedule: Practice at 3 p.m., qualifying at 3:30 p.m., race at 8 p.m.

TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 105.2 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 50), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

CWTS Standings

1st – Chandler Smith (4 starts, 1 win, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s)

2nd – Bed Rhodes (4 starts, 3 top-5s, 1 top-10)

3rd – Stewart Friesen (4 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

4th – Zane Smith (4 starts, 2 wins, 3 top-5s, 3top-10s)

5th – Tanner Gray (4 starts, 2 top-5s, 3 top-10s)

6th – Christian Eckes (4 starts, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s)

7th – Ty Majeski (4 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s)

8th – John Hunter Nemechek (4 starts, 1 top-5, 1 top-10)

Drivers to watch

Chandler Smith

The average age of Truck Series winners this season is 20.5, and one of the drivers leading that youth movement charge is 19-year-old Chandler Smith.

Smith won the second race of the season at Las Vegas, and has backed that up with a fourth place finish at Atlanta and a fifth at Circuit of the Americas.

The three straight top-5s has propelled the Georgia native to the top of the Truck Series standings, a spot he’s now held for three straight weeks. He currently has a 15-point lead over Ben Rhodes.

Thursday will be Smith’s second race at Martinsville. He finished fourth last fall in his debut at the Paperclip, one of his many accomplishments on the way to winning Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.

“The biggest challenge with Martinsville is getting track position. It’s a short track and it drove like a short track," Smith said in a release from the team. "And a lot of grassroots short tracks are position dependent, but it just seemed like at the NASCAR level track position is even more crucial."

Smith will be looking for his first Martinsville win, which could present some issues at home.

“We have absolutely no room for a grandfather clock, so I have no clue where we would put it,” he said.

Zane Smith

Martinsville’s most recent Truck Series winner has backed that up with two more victories so far this season.

Zane Smith won last fall’s Truck race in just his second Martinsville start. The 22-year-old from southern California has shown a comfort at The Paperclip early in his career. In two starts he has a win and a third place finish.

Zane Smith is also the CWTS most recent winner, coming off of a victory two weeks ago at Circuit of the Americas. It was his second victory of the 2022 season after winning the first race of the year at Daytona.

It’s been an up and down year for Zane Smith. In between his two wins he finished second at Las Vegas, but was forced to instead settle for 36th place after his truck failed post-race inspection. He backed that up with a fifth place finish at Atlanta.

If not for the failed inspection, Zane Smith would likely be leading the points standings. Instead he comes into Martinsville fourth, 31 points behind Chandler Smith.

John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek has seen his share of struggles early this season, with finishes of 24th, 25th, and 24th in the first three races. But a pole win and a second place finish at COTA two weeks ago has helped the 24-year-old come into Martinsville eighth in the CWTS standings.

Nemechek leads the Truck Series with 85 laps led in four races this season.

The driver of the No. 4 truck has an average finish of 16.2 at Martinsville. He won the Truck race there in the spring of 2018, and has four top-5s and five top-10s in 13 starts.

“I think the most challenging part is having track position, how to pass, and trying not to make enemies,” Nemechek said of Martinsville in a release from the team. “It is a short track so it’s not if you are going to get run into, it’s when you are going to get run into. So, trying to keep your head cool and not lose your mind in a sense and not make any mistakes.

“I think the biggest thing for us is to go there and have a solid day. We’ve got to get some more solid finishes underneath our belt and just be able to race hard. You can have everything going right for you all day and get turned or make somebody mad and they can ruin your day. So just have to keep the truck in one piece and be there at the end when it counts.”

Not only is Martinsville a place Nemechek has found success, his team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, has also historically done well there, with eight wins and an average finish of 9.4 in 60 starts as a team.

Kyle Busch

Speaking of KBM, team owner Kyle Busch will compete in Thursday’s race alongside Nemechek and Chandler Smith, giving his team three more chances at getting to victory lane.

Thursday will be Busch’s third truck start this season, with finishes of second and third in 2022.

Busch has four career Grandfather Clock trophies from Martinsville Speedway, including two in the Truck Series. He’s came away victorious in his last two Truck starts at The Paperclip, and has finished either first or second in his last four Martinsville starts. He has an average finish of 9.5 in 10 starts, only finishing outside of the top 5 four times.

‘The last two truck races that I’ve won at Martinsville have been 250-lap races, so it’ll be a little bit different with Thursday night being only 200 laps,” Busch said in a release from the team. “And then also with the new practice system we’ll only have 15 minutes of practice to get our JBL Tundra dialed in. So, we’ll need to make sure we unload with a truck that is close because there isn’t much you can do to improve the handling with limited practice and limited pit stops in the race.”

William Byron

Another Cup Series regular will join Busch in the Truck race Thursday night. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will drive the No. 7 Chevy of Spire Motorsports, his first Truck race at The Paperclip since 2016.

With just two career starts, Byron doesn’t have much experience in a Truck at Martinsville, but he has good finishes of third and eighth.

“I’m really excited to get in Spire’s truck this week at Martinsville,” Byron said in a release from the team. “Even though it’s been a couple years since I was in a truck at Martinsville, I had good runs before… I’m excited to see how things have changed since that time. Plus, any more track time at Martinsville is always good since it’s such a rhythm-based track.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.