Billy Martin Racing's Mike Looney looking for special win at South Boston Speedway

There will likely be as many different approaches to Saturday’s 200-lap race as there are drivers in the starting field. Looney says he will likely just deal with situations as they arise during the race.

“I feel like we will just try to play it by ear,” he said. “It kind of depends on how your car is. Obviously, if you have a really good car, you can save a lot more. I think there will be a whole lot of saving going on. Everybody will probably be running about 90 percent the whole time. We’ll kind of take it how it comes.”

Four races are scheduled for Saturday night’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program. In addition to the 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race there will be a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

South Boston Speedway will wrap up its Celebrate America Campaign Saturday night. Patriotic pre-race ceremonies are planned for the event and fans will be treated to a Fourth of July fireworks show following the conclusion of the night’s final race.