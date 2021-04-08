Brandon Brown and his family team hope to continue proving themselves at Martinsville Speedway

Since then, his family formed Brandonbilt, and committed themselves to staying in Fredericksburg, despite the bulk of the NASCAR world being headquartered around Charlotte, North Carolina. Starting a family team hasn't been easy, though, Brown said. It's taken a lot for him and his family to gain respect from the racing world.

"It's been a challenge," he said. "A lot of it comes with when people see that we're a family team, sometimes it's not taken as seriously as say someone that's affiliated with a Cup organization or just a legacy family that's in NASCAR. So it's been kind of an uphill battle on that side."

It was the 2020 playoff season when Brown said his team was able to prove they're the real deal. The team was in the hunt to reach the Xfinity Series Round of 8 before getting eliminated in the cutoff race.

"It's been a lot of learning curves, I will say," Brown said. "Things that we needed to figure out, and that happens in every aspect, whether it's the on-track racing side, off-track hospitality, marketing, sponsorship. Everything has been a big learning curve, but I think we're taking it in stride.