BREAKING: NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway postponed to Sunday

Hamlin built a lead of more than a second, but it gradually shortened as William Byron, who started third, crept closer to the front.

- LAP 36: The first caution of the night was brought out after James Davison put into the outside wall in Turn 4.

At the time, Hamlin was still running first, followed by Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.

Byron dropped back to seventh after a strong start, though Byron said on his team's radio he hadn't felt anything wrong.

All five of the drivers up front, as well as Byron, came to the pits for tires during the caution. Drivers were not allowed to take fuel because of a scheduled competition caution coming up on Lap 60.

LAP 42: After one attempt of a caution lap after cars came out of the pits, NASCAR was forced to red flag the race and bring the jet dryers back out. While the racing surface was still pretty dry, pit road was soaked and starting to puddle.

The race was stopped at about 9:45 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.