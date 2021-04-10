BREAKING: NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway postponed to Sunday

UPDATE: After a nearly hour long rain delay, the decision was made to delay the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The race will now run on Sunday at 4 p.m., following the completion of the Xfinity Series Cook Out 250, which will begin at noon.
Forty-one laps of the Cup Series race were completed before rain made the track surface unraceable and created puddles on pit road.
The Xfinity Series race on Sunday will also be the completion of a rain delayed race on Friday night. Ninety-one laps of that race have been run.
ORIGINAL STORY:
For the second night in a row, the NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway was delayed significantly by rain.
Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway was delayed by about 1 hour, 40 minutes by persistent rain throughout the evening. The engines finally fired just after 9 p.m.
Follow here for live updates throughout the race.
- The race finally came to green at about 9:25, as cars ran around the track for a while to allow jet dryers to try to dry pit road.
Joey Logano started the race on the pole, beside Denny Hamlin, who took the lead over Logano on Lap 5.
Hamlin built a lead of more than a second, but it gradually shortened as William Byron, who started third, crept closer to the front.
- LAP 36: The first caution of the night was brought out after James Davison put into the outside wall in Turn 4.
At the time, Hamlin was still running first, followed by Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.
Byron dropped back to seventh after a strong start, though Byron said on his team's radio he hadn't felt anything wrong.
All five of the drivers up front, as well as Byron, came to the pits for tires during the caution. Drivers were not allowed to take fuel because of a scheduled competition caution coming up on Lap 60.
LAP 42: After one attempt of a caution lap after cars came out of the pits, NASCAR was forced to red flag the race and bring the jet dryers back out. While the racing surface was still pretty dry, pit road was soaked and starting to puddle.
The race was stopped at about 9:45 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com