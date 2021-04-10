BREAKING: NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 postponed, will run on Sunday

Bulletin Staff Report
After a lengthy weather delay, Martinsville Speedway officials officially postponed the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 race until Sunday at noon.
Ninety-one laps of the race were completed Friday night before rain hit around 9:30 p.m. Jet driers tried several times to get the track dry, only for rain to finally set in, forcing a postponement around 12:30 a.m.
As of late Friday night, officials at Martinsville Speedway said the schedule for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race is the same, with green flag scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
