In their 100 races at Talladega Superspeedway, the Wood Brothers have scored five wins, 19 top-five, 33 top-10 finishes, and earned six poles. Harrison Burton and the No. 21 team are hoping to add to those totals in this weekend’s GEICO 500 at the mammoth, 2.66-mile track.

“Any trip to a superspeedway is a welcomed trip for the No. 21 Ford team,” said crew chief Brian Wilson. “The history of the Wood Brothers at Daytona and Talladega is well known.

“The track record of our team is something that easily motivates our group.”

Wilson said he, Burton, and the rest of the current crew have shown promise at Daytona and Talladega, even if the finishing results don’t reflect it.

“At every superspeedway race since our group started working with Harrison we have found our way to the front of the pack,” he said. “We’ve also ended up in several wrecks, as is usual with this style of racing.

“We know that when we get the finish that our speed deserves it will be a great day.”

Part of Wilson’s optimism comes from the work that goes into all of the Mustangs that compete in the Cup Series.

“As we’ve seen so far this year at Daytona and Atlanta, both Ford and Roush Yates Engines have given our teams great performance,” he said. “We’ll look to work with our Ford teammates to ensure a Mustang is in Victory Lane again this weekend.”

Sunday’s 188-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on FOX.