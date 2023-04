After a memorable trip to Richmond Raceway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team now are focusing on the second of three consecutive short track races in the early portion of the 2023 Cup Series schedule. This Easter weekend finds them at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the high-banked, half-mile concrete oval has been covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night.

“Last weekend in Richmond was a solid result for the No. 21 Ford, but it was also a great day for the Wood Brothers family,” said crew chief Brian Wilson. “To be honored by your home state with the Wood Brothers Racing Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia is a great accomplishment.”

Wilson said the upcoming dirt race also promises to be one to remember.

“Looking forward to this weekend in Bristol, we will continue what has become one of the most unique and dynamic events in NASCAR,” he said. “Last year we were able to score a top-20 result which we will build from this year.

“With a year of dirt racing notes we can now be more detailed on our practice plan for this year.”

Wilson said the team, like their peers in the Cup Series, will be trying to predict just what kind of racing surface they’ll see, then tune their cars accordingly.

“A lot of the discussion this week has centered around the weather forecast and how often NASCAR will water the track,” he said. “Keeping up with the track as it dries and slicks off will be part of the challenge for all teams.

“One thing we know for sure is that the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang will look sharp with a little bit of dirt on the paint scheme.”

The 250-lap feature event is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. on Sunday with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 75 and 150.