Byron brings home second grandfather clock of the weekend with NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway

William Byron came into the weekend having never won a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.

He’ll leave the weekend with two.

In much the same way as he won Thursday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, Byron led for a long stretch of late green flag laps, and came away in the front on a late restart for the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville.

Byron led 212 of 400 laps on his way to his second Cup Series win of the season. He becomes the first Cup driver to win two races so far this year.

“The pace was certainly high. I could never relax,” Byron told reporters after the race.

Winning Thursday’s race in a Truck was different for Byron, but he said it helped him get more comfortable at the short track.

“It’s different, but Martinsville’s like any short track you go to. Rhythm is rhythm,” he said.

Long run speed was of optimal importance for every driver Saturday night, as cautions were few and far between. Both of the first stages were completed without any stoppages, helping Chase Elliott, Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate who started the day on the pole, win Stages 1 and 2 while leading the first 180 laps.

Byron, who started the day fifth, finally passed his teammate on pit road during the second stage break caution, and held it for all but six of the final 218 laps. The only time Byron didn’t lead was during green flag pit stops with about 100 laps to go.

Elliott faded in the third stage, eventually finishing ninth.

The first non-stage break caution came on Lap 313 when Denny Hamlin stalled on the front stretch. Hamlin was multiple laps down at the time, a frustrating night for the driver who won last week’s race at Richmond and has the most Martinsville wins of any active driver.

Hamlin started the race 25th and ended 28th.

The only other caution came with five laps to go when Todd Gilliland went into the wall in Turn 4, forcing an overtime and what looked like the possibility of action in a race that lacked much of any to that point.

Instead, on the restart for overtime, Byron again ran away from the field, outpacing Joey Logano, who lined up beside him on the outside. Logano lacked aggression when he was close to Byron, and the No. 24 car won by 0.303 seconds.

“That final restart there, we had a front row. That's what you can ask for,” Logano said. “Got cleared to second, and Willy (Byron) kind of messed up off of (Turn) 4 and let me get to him, and he did a really good job of brake-checking into third, which is a good job. He did what he was supposed to do, and kind of got me all stuffed up behind him and I couldn't accelerate off the corner and be as close as I needed to be down into (Turn) 3 to execute the ole' bump-and-run.

“Couldn't get quite to him, but his corner entry was really strong, too, which I think allowed him to get in there pretty strong.”

Logano finished second. Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five. Dillon and Blaney were the only other drivers to lead any laps. Blaney led five and Dillon was up front for one, both during green flag pit cycles.

While Dillon said he was a “little bummed” to not come away with a win, his third place finish was the best of his career at Martinsville. He had just two top-5 finishes at The Paperclip before Saturday.

“I like to pride myself in when we get in those situations being clutch, and that was anything but that on that last restart,” Dillon said. “I spun the tires pretty good through the gears. Once I got back in line there I had some grip, and I feel like we had good forward drive all night long and I just felt like if we got to the gears we were going to have a shot at him.

But our… Chevy was really fast. We've been working our tails off. I'm not going to say we haven't because we've been in a simulator, we've been working really hard to make this car as good as possible. We want to get RCR a win, and that's what we're here racing for.”

COLD MATTERS

Many drivers spoke after the race of the difficulties passing, which most chalked up to the cold temperatures in Martinsville – temperatures hovered in the 40s throughout the night - which led to less tire falloff and less grip.

“If it was 55, 65, would have laid some rubber down, you would have seen some different things, and definitely would have had some more falloff,” said Byron’s crew chief Rudy Fugle. “And you would have seen the normal clumping and moving up a little bit in the center and just seeing a little maneuverability. But with the rain and it being so cold, just couldn't help it. That's just the kind of race it was, I think.”

“I saved tires but I was sliding the tires but I never could back up and save tires or anything like that,” Byron said. “I think just really cold temps. Anytime it’s below 40 degrees I’d say the tires don’t even lay rubber, so that was a problem all night.”

Blaney, though, disagreed.

“I don’t know if the hotter temperatures would have helped,” Blaney told reporters after the race. “You still would have been tight behind someone and slowing your center down too much to where you couldn’t get a run on them. It probably wouldn’t have hurt it being hotter, but I wouldn’t blame cold temps on how it was.”

CLOCKS AND SPACE

Byron told reporters after Thursday’s Truck win he wasn’t sure where he would put his grandfather clock trophy in his “small apartment.”

Now that he leaves with two clocks, he has more issues.

“I’ll give one of them to my parents and probably keep the Cup one in the apartment because that one is pretty special,” Byron said. “Anytime you win a Cup race, these things are hard. I know it might have looked like we had a dominant race but these Cup wins are already hard, so you cherish them and definitely going to try to keep all the trophies together.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.