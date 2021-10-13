CARS Tour title on the line for McCarty at South Boston Saturday

McCarty, who has two CARS Tour victories and four total wins this season, has seven career Late Model Stock Car Division race wins at South Boston Speedway. He has experienced a good deal of success on the .4-mile oval during his career, including having won the 2012 South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division title.

“South Boston Speedway is just a track that has always made sense to me,” McCarty said. “I’ve just always been good there. We feel pretty confident in it, but this being the CARS Tour we’ve just got to be level-headed, keep working and see what we can pull out.”

Winning the late model race at South Boston Speedway would be a special victory for McCarty as he has not won a CARS Tour race at the track before

"That’s one I want really bad,” he said. “Our first and foremost goal is to go out and win the race.

“Our mindset is to win. We’re completely set on winning this race and doing everything we can to win the race. If we win the race, we win the points championship too.

“I don’t like being in the mindset of I’m just trying to go race one other guy because then you’re really not concerned about winning, you’re just concerned about outrunning him.