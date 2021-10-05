Charity drive for Christmas returns to Martinsville Speedway

As has become a tradition, Martinsville Speedway will again host Track Laps for Charity to raise money for the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

On Wednesday, October 27, fans will have the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of $25. The charity drive will take place the same week as the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races.

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m.

“Before the penultimate races of the NASCAR season, Martinsville Speedway will host Track Laps for Charity to offer fans the opportunity to drive their family and friends around the historic half-mile of where legends have competed,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, in a release from the track. “We look forward to welcoming the community back to the track for a fun event to benefit the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive.”

In December, Martinsville Speedway will host the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive. Over 26 years, the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted more than 10,000 children in Martinsville and Henry County with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.