Christopher Bell hopes to add another 2021 win at Martinsville Speedway

With 16 teams making the playoffs, does that give you confidence that you’re in and you can kind of cruise, or do you have those thoughts that there could be more than 16 winners and you still may have to get in on points.

Bell: I think there could be more than 16 winners for sure, but you’ve just got to go out there and do the best we can. It doesn’t really change our strategy moving forward. It’s just a matter of doing the best you can hopefully you can just be there at the end.

You won the second race of the year, which was your second race with a new team. Was there a comfort there with Joe Gibbs Racing and your crew from the start and that helped you get an early win?

Bell: Yea, I think driving for Adam Stevens, he’s just a great crew chief and he was able to give me a great racecar there at the Daytona Road Course, and we were able to capitalize off of it. Our pit crew did amazing that race and I was able to keep my car clean all the way to the end. It was fun to be really competitive. We’ve had some really good races since then, and we’ve had some bad races since then too. So it’s just a matter of learning from that and trying to get better and be more competitive week-in and week-out.