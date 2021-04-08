Christopher Bell hopes to add another 2021 win at Martinsville Speedway

Christopher Bell is in a rare class of drivers—seven to be exact—who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race this season.
But Just because Bell was able to lock up a spot in the playoffs during the second week of the season doesn’t mean he’s resting on his laurels the rest of the year. Bell spoke with the Bulletin recently about his thoughts going into Race No. 8 of the 2021 season, and his level of comfort driving at Martinsville Speedway.
Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me your thoughts on your season so far, and how you think the Cup Series season is going in general?
Bell: I think it’s been a great season. Obviously we’ve seen a lot of different winners… so it’s been really fun to see how competitive the series is this year. And my season stated off really well with a win in the second race, so we’re able to lock ourselves into the playoffs and hopefully we’re able to continue to build our notebook and try to be as prepared as we can be going into the playoffs.
With seven different winners in seven races so far, what do you think that says overall about the parity in the Cup Series?
Bell: I think it just shows how competitive the series is right now. And there’s a lot of great race car drivers, a lot of great teams in the sport, and it’s fun to witness. Fun to be part of.
With 16 teams making the playoffs, does that give you confidence that you’re in and you can kind of cruise, or do you have those thoughts that there could be more than 16 winners and you still may have to get in on points.
Bell: I think there could be more than 16 winners for sure, but you’ve just got to go out there and do the best we can. It doesn’t really change our strategy moving forward. It’s just a matter of doing the best you can hopefully you can just be there at the end.
You won the second race of the year, which was your second race with a new team. Was there a comfort there with Joe Gibbs Racing and your crew from the start and that helped you get an early win?
Bell: Yea, I think driving for Adam Stevens, he’s just a great crew chief and he was able to give me a great racecar there at the Daytona Road Course, and we were able to capitalize off of it. Our pit crew did amazing that race and I was able to keep my car clean all the way to the end. It was fun to be really competitive. We’ve had some really good races since then, and we’ve had some bad races since then too. So it’s just a matter of learning from that and trying to get better and be more competitive week-in and week-out.
Was it tough to get comfortable with a new team given all the COVID-19 restrictions you all have to work around?
Bell: Yea, definitely building a relationship with the team has been a little bit more difficult than normal. You’re not able to sit down face-to-face with them, or as much anyway, and it’s limited time, for sure. So it’s been a little bit more challenging, but it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it and get to be a part of Joe Gibbs Racing and win races. And hopefully we’re able to win a couple more in the future.
Looking ahead to Martinsville, you’re coming here a week after running the Bristol Dirt Track. With you having dirt track and short track experience, does any of that carry over to Martinsville?
Bell: I think it definitely does but one thing that’s unique about Martinsville, it’s just a very difficult race track. And it’s been a struggle point for me throughout the course of my career. I’ve had more bad races than I’ve had good races, but we just look at those good races and try to build notes from there and try to build a set-up that’s going to be competitive.
With no chance to practice there, how do you prepare for Martinsville?
Bell: Just notes. And luckily Adam Stevens had won a couple races at Martinsville with Kyle Busch, so he’s going to look back at those notes to try to give me as good of a race car as he can.
So how are you feeling overall going into that race?
Bell: I feel good about it. Martinsville is a really fun race track. It’s a long race. Five hundred laps is an extremely long time there, so you get a lot of time to try to get your marks down and try to get going as good as you can for the end of the race. Last year I was able to improve dramatically from Race 1 to Race 2, and I hope I’m able to pick up some more going into Race 3 in my Cup career in Martinsville.
The NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will race at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.
