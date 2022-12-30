Clay Campbell: What was the best thing I saw at Martinsville Speedway in 2022?

When asked what was the best thing Clay Campbell saw at Martinsville Speedway in 2022, his initial answer came quick.

“The last lap of the Xfinity 500,” Campbell, the President of Martinsville Speedway, said in a recent phone interview. “Did you expect anything else?”

The final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series fall race at Martinsville, on October 30, saw Ross Chastain successfully make a move never before seen outside of a video game. Coming around the final turn, the driver of the No. 1 hit the gas pedal to the floor, put his car up against the wall, and skidded against it the rest of the way, passing every car in front of him for an eventual fifth place finish.

Not only did the move go viral on social media, land on the top spot of SportCenter’s Top Plays, and make Chastain a legend in the racing world, it also put him in the Championship Four, a first for him and his young Trackhouse Racing team.

“It was a great race, and capping it off with that bold move by Ross Chastain, which I think will be etched in NASCAR’s history books from now on, it will outlive all of us,” Campbell said. “That was great for Martinsville Speedway, for Martinsville.”

As incredible as Chastain’s move was, though, after giving it some thought, Campbell said that was actually the second best thing he saw at his racetrack this year. On the morning of that same fall Cup Series race, Martinsville Speedway announced a sellout crowd in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. It was the first sellout at the track since 2006.

“That was so gratifying to me and the whole team here,” Campbell said of the sellout. “They worked so hard for that. The facility has never looked so good and we were ready. We had more entertainment for our fans than ever before. To close out our 75th anniversary in such a manner, it doesn’t get any better.

“For 99.9% of those asked, they would certainly say the last lap, but in thinking, there was so much more to the weekend than that for me.”

The fall race weekend also came just over a month after Martinsville Speedway celebrated its 75th birthday. The track hosted its first race on September 7, 1947.

Racing will return to Martinsville in April for a 3-day weekend of races starting with the NASCAR Truck Series on April 14, the Xfinity Series on April 15, and the Cup Series on April 16.

Until then, the “stripe” in Turns 3 and 4, put there by the incredible move by Chastain, will remain for fans who want to go by the track and see where history was made in front of a sold out crowd.

“It’s going to stay up until race week in April,” Campbell said of the markings on the wall left by Chastain. “We’ve got so many people stopping by here, taking pictures. It’s an historical moment, and we’re going to do our best to preserve it all that we can.

“It was one move that go so much exposure, not only for Martinsville Speedway, but for the sport… That move will go down in history and it will be there forever.”