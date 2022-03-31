Comcast giving away free tickets to Martinsville Speedway race

Comcast Xfinity will be offering free ticket giveaways for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway beginning today.

Free tickets will be available at the Xfinity retail store in Danville, located at 158 Holt Garrison Pkwy, and the store in Lynchburg, located at 4010 Wards Rd. Two-hundred tickets will be available at each store on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. No purchase is necessary. Fans can stop by either store to pick up tickets, with a maximum of four per person.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series "Call Before You Dig Powered by Call811.com" race will take place at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday's race will be a Dash 4 Cash race, sponsored by Xfinity, which will allow the top four eligible drivers from the previous race to battle for an additional cash prize, which will go to the top finisher among the group.

The four participants in the Dash 4 Cash at Martinsville Speedway will be decided this week at Richmond Raceway.

During this year’s Dash 4 Cash race weekends, Comcast will also provide free tickets and driver meet and greets for local nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Comcast’s Lift Zones program provides free WiFi inside community centers that serve students, families, veterans, seniors and adults. These are just a few of the more than 1,000 Lift Zones the company has established across the country. Additionally, the company is introducing more people to the power of the Internet through its Internet Essentials service, which provides low-income households with fast and reliable internet access for as little as $9.95/month.

“Comcast continues to make a lasting, positive impact in the Martinsville community through its commitment to digital equity,” Joanie Petty, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge in Martinsville-Henry County, said in a release from Comcast. “The Lift Zone at our Teen Center enables our local students year-round by providing a place to access the internet for free to complete their school work. We are thrilled by the support Xfinity has provided.”

The 3-day race week at Martinsville Speedway will begin with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and will conclude with the NASCAR Cup Series Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on Saturday, April 10, at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com