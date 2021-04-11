Cooper: Late model legends like Josh Berry prove what they can do with an opportunity

Noah Gragson has four wins and 43 top-5 finishes between the NASCAR Trucks and Xfinity Series. Outside of a championship he’s done just about all there is to do at both of those levels. He’s driven for legendary drivers turned owners Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
And with all of that experience, all the people he’s met in the sport, Gragson said little of that compares to his teammate, and racing hero, Josh Berry.
Gragson called Berry a “short track legend", a statement that is very likely true. Two years ago Berry did something never done before, leading every lap of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway. He followed that by winning 30 races in 2020 on the way to a NASCAR Advanced Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship.
Berry’s prowess as a driver has been known for the better part of a decade, but it wasn’t until this season he got a real shot at one of NASCAR's top series. The 30-year-old signed a deal to drive part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, the same umbrella he’d been racing late models under.
But getting a chance is one thing. Taking advantage of those opportunities is another.
Berry has done both.
He proved on Sunday Earnhardt’s faith in him was warranted, winning the Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, moving up front after starting the day 29th and leading 95 laps.
“I’m really happy for Josh,” Gragson told reports following Sunday’s race. “For me, I really look up to him. He’s kind of like a big brother. He’s a short track legend and that’s really humbling just to be able to say I was able to race on the same track as him… If there’s one guy I’m happy to run second to it’s him.”
It’s difficult for late model drivers and weekly short track legends like Berry to get a chance to move beyond that local level of racing. It’s even more difficult for them to be successful once they do move up, with rides often coming from back-marker teams. But that doesn’t take away from the respect those drivers get from their peers in the sport.
In addition to his own late model racing, Berry has spent time in North Carolina with Earnhardt and Hendrick Motorsports helping coach and develop the teams’ young drivers. But in the back of his mind he said he always felt like he could get there too.
Earnhardt said Sunday he’s always wanted to see his driver succeed at the NASCAR level, and he feels guilt the chances weren’t able to come sooner.
The team was never going to give up on the idea of getting him there, though.
“The last three or four years he’s just been automatic in our late model program,” Earnhardt said. “And his mentality, his veteran sort of mindset he’s developed, especially over the last three years is really going to benefit him moving forward.
“My dad would say there’s only 40 or so drivers on the Cup Series every week, but there’s thousands of drivers across the country who could be here, and they’ll never get the opportunity. They’ll never get their name called. And that’s frustrating to know… They don’t have enough cars to give out to as many people that deserve these opportunities, but I’m glad we stuck with this idea that Josh could do it.”
Berry said he was scared to death he would come into this Xfinity opportunity and not win. The early part of the season hasn’t been easy—other than Sunday he has just one top-10 finish this season, and finished 36th and 38th the last two weeks. This race was the first time he had led a lap this season.
Financially, giving Berry a shot likely wasn’t JR Motorsports best option, and Berry said his fear was he would struggle and miss out on his chance. At 30-years-old, he knows he can’t continue to wait for more opportunities like the one he’s been given.
The confidence Earnhardt has shown in him, though, has given him confidence in himself.
“The appreciation he had for me and what I had accomplished, I could just see it in his eyes and in his voice how proud he was of me,” Berry said of his team owner. “He always says he doesn’t know how it could get any better… They’ve just valued my work ethic and given me an opportunity to race.”
If Earnhardt has it his way, Berry won’t be the only driver he’ll give a chance to. He said there have been internal talks about keeping Berry around for next year, saying the driver is likely one of the best free agents in NASCAR at the end of the season, and he still hasn’t reached his racing prime.
Earnhardt also said there have been talks, though very preliminary, of possibly trying to put a Cup Series team together since NASCAR is going to a new car in 2022.
“I just know how difficult it is to run at the local level,” Earnhardt said. “There’s guys we don’t know, haven’t even met who are going to be in our race cars tomorrow. We continue to build talent. There’s a lot of pride in that.
“I think a lot of the drivers and car owners certainly feel that... You just get frustrated there’s not as many opportunities to go around.”
Gragson and Daniel Hemric, who himself also rose through the short track weekly racing ranks and is now racing the NASCAR Xfinity Series, both reiterated how much of an honor it was to them to race against someone like Berry. Hemric said Berry was proof that rising through the ranks that way can still be done if drivers put the time and effort in.
Berry’s win could allow for others to get that same honor.
“Growing up through the ranks, you get opportunities because you win,” Hemric said. “Josh has done that at every level he’s ever been in from the late model stock side of things. I have a ton of respect for him and his way he presents himself and goes about his own duties at the race track. It’s cool to see a guy put the effort in that he has and to be rewarded.
“To be rewarded with a ride is one thing, but to be able to do what he did today is kind of cool.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com