Cooper: Late model legends like Josh Berry prove what they can do with an opportunity

If Earnhardt has it his way, Berry won’t be the only driver he’ll give a chance to. He said there have been internal talks about keeping Berry around for next year, saying the driver is likely one of the best free agents in NASCAR at the end of the season, and he still hasn’t reached his racing prime.

Earnhardt also said there have been talks, though very preliminary, of possibly trying to put a Cup Series team together since NASCAR is going to a new car in 2022.

“I just know how difficult it is to run at the local level,” Earnhardt said. “There’s guys we don’t know, haven’t even met who are going to be in our race cars tomorrow. We continue to build talent. There’s a lot of pride in that.

“I think a lot of the drivers and car owners certainly feel that... You just get frustrated there’s not as many opportunities to go around.”

Gragson and Daniel Hemric, who himself also rose through the short track weekly racing ranks and is now racing the NASCAR Xfinity Series, both reiterated how much of an honor it was to them to race against someone like Berry. Hemric said Berry was proof that rising through the ranks that way can still be done if drivers put the time and effort in.

Berry’s win could allow for others to get that same honor.