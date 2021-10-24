Cooper: Time to celebrate a normal race weekend at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway staff and fans got a taste of normalcy in September when the track hosted the VSCU300, a race that was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It was a great race that saw 16-year-old rookie Landon Pembelton take home the coveted Grandfather Clock trophy for just his second career late model win.

The race was great, but the atmosphere was better.

“That one did not disappoint,” Campbell said. “Having all the fans come back, and I think if you talk to them, if you saw their actions, they really had a great time being back at the track, and I think everybody yearned for that date when they could come back and enjoy the sport that we all know and love.”

Martinsville Speedway staff have also used two other tracks in the Mid-Atlantic Region of NASCAR, Darlington and Richmond Raceways, to see how their full-capacity returns went.

While Campbell said Martinsville has made changes and improvements to prepare for full stands again, it’s mostly all internal and likely not anything fans would notice.