Cooper: Time to celebrate a normal race weekend at Martinsville Speedway

Prior to last month’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, in a phone call with a NASCAR public relations officer I was asking questions about what would and wouldn’t be allowed for media members.
In prior years, members of the media could pretty much freely walk around the stands, the press box above Turns 1 and 2, and the infield (with some obvious restrictions, some of which I had embarrassing broken a time or two, on accident).
But, of course, that was B.C. – Before COVID.
In A.P. – After Pandemic – times, for obvious reasons members of the media were confined to the press box, a rule that of course was for safety and wasn’t really met with anger, but was also a rule that made covering races much less fun.
In my conversation I asked what restrictions would be in place for media at this year’s annual Martinsville Speedway late model race.
“You can go anywhere. You just have to wear a mask when you’re inside anywhere,” was his response.
“Oh, wow. So this is basically a normal race, then?” I said, mildly shocked but mostly excited.
“It’s as normal a race as you’ve seen in a good while,” he said.
It felt shocking because, let’s be honest, it’s been a long two years. And while many things are back to feeling like normal, it’s hard to imagine anything ever going back to how they were B.C. And it feels like so long ago, sometimes it’s hard to even remember what B.C. times were like.
I had that same kind of shock this week when I realized that the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway is the first races since October 2019 that the track will be allowed to have full-capacity stands. In the last two years, the track has hosted a NASCAR race with no fans, races with only 1,000 fans, and races with about 30 percent capacity of fans.
But next weekend, the Paperclip will host “as normal a race as you’ve seen in a good while.”
“I’m pretty excited about it, as well as everybody on the team,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone call with the Bulletin this week.
The track will still have some of the same fan restrictions. They ask for masks while indoors, and they’ll have sanitizing stations set up throughout.
A lot of work has been put in to make sure sporting events across the country are set up for success and safety in an A.P. world, and Martinsville Speedway is included.
“Going from what we did last year and even the early part of this year, it’s just so pleasing to finally have all of our fans back in the facility,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into putting these races on, regardless of how many people are here. But it sure makes it nice when all the work you put into it you reap the rewards of seeing all the happy race fans coming into our gates. We’re looking forward to seeing them back here and it’s going to be a great weekend.”
Martinsville Speedway staff and fans got a taste of normalcy in September when the track hosted the VSCU300, a race that was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
It was a great race that saw 16-year-old rookie Landon Pembelton take home the coveted Grandfather Clock trophy for just his second career late model win.
The race was great, but the atmosphere was better.
“That one did not disappoint,” Campbell said. “Having all the fans come back, and I think if you talk to them, if you saw their actions, they really had a great time being back at the track, and I think everybody yearned for that date when they could come back and enjoy the sport that we all know and love.”
Martinsville Speedway staff have also used two other tracks in the Mid-Atlantic Region of NASCAR, Darlington and Richmond Raceways, to see how their full-capacity returns went.
While Campbell said Martinsville has made changes and improvements to prepare for full stands again, it’s mostly all internal and likely not anything fans would notice.
“We’ve had both of their (Richmond and Darlington) events so we can see what we need to tweak and how we can refine what we’re doing,” Campbell said. “We don’t want to be rusty and we here at Martinsville have had the luxury of having two races before us to see, hey maybe we need to do this, maybe we need to do that. And I think we’re prepared to get our fans in here. They enjoy when they come here… and get out and that’s key to us.
“We’re all perfectionist. We all have things that don’t go exactly how they may have planned, but if only we know that and the fans don’t then we can tweak on it and make it better the next time. That’s what we do. That’s what this great team of the Mid-Atlantic Region does. We want the best experience for our fans and we feel pretty confident that that’s what we’re going to provide.”
The September race at Martinsville Speedway was a “good indication” for what will happen next weekend at the track, Campbell said. The track will host all three of NASCAR’s top series playoff finales before the championship weekend.
Saturday will feature a doubleheader starting with the Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at 1 p.m., followed by the Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will begin at 2 p.m.
In terms of ticket sales, Campbell said the Speedway is running ahead of where they were in 2019, which is their barometer for measuring excitement for this October’s slate of events.
We’ve all seen so many posts online about normal things returning in an A.P. world. Theatres and Broadway opening back up. People going to concerts for the first time. They’re mushy and sappy and sometimes cheesy, but we need to celebrate these things. It’s been a long two years, and we still have a long way to go (This is me, personally, asking, if you haven’t please get vaccinated).
But little things like getting together and hugging family members again, or big things, like full stands at our favorite sporting events, should be celebrated. After a long two years, it’ll be nice celebrate for “as normal a race as you’ve seen in a good while.”
“What better way to come back to the facility and be rewarded with great NASCAR events,” Campbell said. “Things are really, really going well from all fronts, so we look forward to an outstanding weekend of events here at Martinsville.”
