Denny Hamlin looking to get back to his old ways at Martinsville Speedway

Early in his career, Martinsville Speedway was a track where Denny Hamlin felt very comfortable.
That was apparent by the way he raced. He finished eighth in his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville in 2005, and had top-5s in nine of his first 11 races there, as well as another sixth place finish.
Recently, though, the 5-time Martinsville winner has struggled at the track that is just barely more than three hours from his hometown of Chesterfield, Virginia. Hamlin’s last win at Martinsville came in the spring of 2015, and while he has five top-5 finishes in 11 races since, he also has finishes of 39th, 30th, and 24th. In last fall’s playoff race he finished 11th.
“I’ve been a little apprehensive about Martinsville,” Hamlin said by phone Thursday morning. “Usually it’s one I’m very confident that I go to, but it’s just one that we’ve kind of struggled at.”
Hamlin said the track has changed in his mind over the course of his career. A lot of the rules have changed, the cars have changed, tires have changed. For him, he said, there’s been some trouble adapting to those changes.
He mentioned 2015 as his last really dominant race at Martinsville—he led 91 laps and won by 0.136 seconds—but “beyond that, I haven’t really hit on anything that’s worked for us.”
Hamlin still comes into Martinsville as a favorite every time the Cup Series comes to southern Virginia. Not only does he lead all active drivers in Martinsville wins, he also leads in top-10 finishes (21), laps led (1,608), and has the highest average finish (9.9).
The No. 11 car will also start in familiar territory on the front row for Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. With no qualifying this spring, the NASCAR lineup formula determined Hamlin will start second Saturday night. He’s started either first or second six times in his career.
For Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing crew, there is one mentality they’re bringing to Martinsville—“For us it’s going to be we need to get better at this race track,” he said.
“It’s not going to be trying to save stuff or anything like that,” he added. “I’m going to be as aggressive as I can be to stay up front because I’m starting up front. That’s what my mentality is going to be. If I was starting mid-pack or towards the back it would be like, what can I do to get to the front slowly and make sure I don’t damage my car to save it for the end.
“Right now, we’re up front so we’re going to just try to do everything we can, be as aggressive as we can, to maintain that track position.”
This weekend’s race could present even more challenges for Hamlin, who acknowledged Martinsville is a very temperature sensitive track. The only other time the Cup cars have driven at night was last June, when temperatures were much warmer than the mid-50s expected for Saturday night.
During last June’s race, Hamlin said his team performed really well when it was light out in the early parts of the race, but they slid back once it got darker. He finished that race 24th.
“The tires, for whatever reason, don’t lay a whole lot of rubber at that race track like they used to, so it is a bit of an unknown,” he said. “But the engineers and crew are very, very smart and have a way of calculating that into our setup... We’ll be pretty close once we figure out what this week’s race conditions are.”
It’s obvious the No. 11 team is performing at a high level at this point in the season, something Hamlin pointed out. Even without a win, with six top-5 finishes in seven races he’s at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
The team is running well, and finishing well at every type of race track.
This week, it’s about feeling good about how they run at Martinsville, as well.
“I want to turn the corner to make sure we’ve got our short tracks down again,” Hamlin said.
