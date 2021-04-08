Denny Hamlin looking to get back to his old ways at Martinsville Speedway

Hamlin still comes into Martinsville as a favorite every time the Cup Series comes to southern Virginia. Not only does he lead all active drivers in Martinsville wins, he also leads in top-10 finishes (21), laps led (1,608), and has the highest average finish (9.9).

The No. 11 car will also start in familiar territory on the front row for Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. With no qualifying this spring, the NASCAR lineup formula determined Hamlin will start second Saturday night. He’s started either first or second six times in his career.

For Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing crew, there is one mentality they’re bringing to Martinsville—“For us it’s going to be we need to get better at this race track,” he said.

“It’s not going to be trying to save stuff or anything like that,” he added. “I’m going to be as aggressive as I can be to stay up front because I’m starting up front. That’s what my mentality is going to be. If I was starting mid-pack or towards the back it would be like, what can I do to get to the front slowly and make sure I don’t damage my car to save it for the end.

“Right now, we’re up front so we’re going to just try to do everything we can, be as aggressive as we can, to maintain that track position.”