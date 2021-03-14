Drivers excited about return of racing at South Boston Speedway

Limited Sportsman driver Jason Myers, of Hurt, Virginia, was also excited to get back onto the speedway.

“It’s been a long last year,” Myers said. “All of us racers want to come out here and have some fun. Obviously due to circumstances we didn’t get to have a whole lot of fun in 2020. I couldn’t be happier than to be able to race this year.”

Limited Sportsman competitor J.D. Eversole, of North Chesterfield, is also excited to see racing return to South Boston Speedway.

“I’m happy just to be here practicing today,” Eversole said with a big smile.

“We were ready to go last year, ready to make a run for the championship and didn’t get to race. I came here to practice once last year, and I haven’t really raced since then. I’m excited to be back.”

Eric Winslow, of North Carolina, who will compete in the Limited Sportsman Division, had planned to sit out the 2020 season. He is excited to return to racing this season.

“I had already planned to sit out, but it (sitting out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) puts it in perspective what great freedoms you have when something is taken away and you have a year where your hands are tied," Winslow said.