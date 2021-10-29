For the second time this fall, South Boston's Colin Garrett will race at Martinsville Speedway this weekend

For the second time in just over a month, Colin Garrett will race at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday night.
Garrett competed in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville in September, finishing 31st. Now, the Halifax County High School graduate prepares to race at The Paperclip in a different car when he’ll compete for Sam Hunt Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
An Elmo, Virginia resident, Garrett has competed in the Xfinity Series 11 times in the last three years, but this weekend will be his first time in the series at Martinsville. Other than a late model, the only time he’s driven at the short track was in a K&N Series tire test a couple years ago.
Garrett has been with Sam Hunt for about four years on a part-time basis. This race just happened to be open for the team, and the two thought, since they’re both Virginians, it would be a good place to get together again on the track.
Unlike most young drivers, Garrett wasn’t one of the kids racing go-karts at an early age. He drove 4-wheelers on a track he built in a field at his house, and “would go out there and act like I was racing.”
He didn’t get the chance to actually compete on the track until he was 14.
“When NASCAR dropped the minimum age to 14 at a hometown track, I convinced my dad to go look at a little pure stock racecar,” Garrett said. “He finally said yes after my mom told him he should at least go look at it, and here we are today.”
Garrett competed at South Boston Speedway for three seasons. He eventually teamed up with Hunt and fellow South Boston driver Peyton Sellers to race in the K&N series, where he stayed for two years.
Towards the end of the 2019 season, Garrett and Hunt looked at moving up to run the Xfinity Series, with their sights on the season finale at Homestead Miami Speedway.
“We built a car that was a few years old. It wasn’t one of the best cars but it was something we were all proud of because it was built right there together by basically the entire K&N group that we had,” Garrett said.
The team qualified 15th.
“It was a really good day for us. There was a lot on the line for Sam because it was a big risk going down there because we weren’t in on points. We had to qualify in. Our expectations were hopefully just to make the race, but we kind of exceeded that and ended up finishing 21st.
“That was kind of the kickoff for our whole team. We’ve been able to fortunately go race a bunch of tracks have really good runs.”
There’s a big difference between racing Martinsville in a late model and an Xfinity car, and Garrett said there isn’t much he can take from one ride to the other because “there’s about 500 pounds difference and 300 horsepower difference.”
“But I’ve still raced there and that always counts or something,” he added.
Garrett said he’s looking through his notes from that tire test as a starting point, and watching film of prior Xfinity races from Martinsville.
He’s also leaning on Sellers, his racing mentor. Sellers is a 6-time track champion at South Boston Speedway, and was this year NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion. He finished 19th in this year’s VSCU300.
“He’s been a good friend,” Garrett said. “I always call him before race weekend if he’s raced at the place where I’m racing. He always gives me his two cents. We go mountain biking about every other day together and we’ll just sit there and talk about life and what he thinks I need to do in the next step of racing and whatnot. He’s been a really good person to lean on.”
The 21-year-old will also draw inspiration from getting the chance to race in front of basically a hometown crowd. His partner, Racing for Heroes, located at Virginia International Raceway just outside of Danville, will be there, as will a lot of his family and friends.
“I’m super stoked for it. It’s going to be definitely a fun time,” he said.
“I can be back in my house in my own bed in about 45 minutes, so that’s always a super special feeling.”
While he’s trying to manage expectations, Garrett has confidence in his team they can bring a good car to the track Saturday night.
“To be on this stage racing there is super cool,” he said. “I kind of want to go all out and say, ‘I want to win,’ but at the same time I’ve got to be a little more realistic and look at it where if we do finish top-15 it’ll be a really good night for us.
“But, on the other hand, I still do want to go out and win the thing. So we’ll see when we get there. And probably going into Stage 3 we’ll see where we’re at.
“I think Sam Hunt Racing will bring a really good Toyota Supra and it’ll be a good night.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com