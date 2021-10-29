For the second time this fall, South Boston's Colin Garrett will race at Martinsville Speedway this weekend

For the second time in just over a month, Colin Garrett will race at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday night.

Garrett competed in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville in September, finishing 31st. Now, the Halifax County High School graduate prepares to race at The Paperclip in a different car when he’ll compete for Sam Hunt Racing in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

An Elmo, Virginia resident, Garrett has competed in the Xfinity Series 11 times in the last three years, but this weekend will be his first time in the series at Martinsville. Other than a late model, the only time he’s driven at the short track was in a K&N Series tire test a couple years ago.

Garrett has been with Sam Hunt for about four years on a part-time basis. This race just happened to be open for the team, and the two thought, since they’re both Virginians, it would be a good place to get together again on the track.

Unlike most young drivers, Garrett wasn’t one of the kids racing go-karts at an early age. He drove 4-wheelers on a track he built in a field at his house, and “would go out there and act like I was racing.”

He didn’t get the chance to actually compete on the track until he was 14.