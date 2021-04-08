Former Riggs Racing driver Andy Seuss brings his racing career back to Martinsville

Andy Seuss may be from New Hampshire, but his racing career will always be tied to Martinsville.
Seuss signed with Martinsville-based Riggs Racing in 2008 to compete on the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. At the time, Riggs Racing owner Jeff Riggs said of the then 20-year-old Seuss “Some of the other drivers that called about the opening had all the resources in the world that this kid didn’t have... I think I can help him and be a big part of his winning, where with the others guys I would just be a part of what they already had.”
Those wins definitely came for Seuss, who picked up 21 victories on the Southern Modified Tour from 2008-2016. In three years with Riggs he won seven races and had 22 top-5 finishes.
Seuss’s career also took him to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, the ARCA Menards Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2016, and one race in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He also helped start and run the NASCAR Xfinity Series team Our Motorsports, before moving on to Trackhouse Racing to work as a car chief for driver Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 car in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Seuss drove for Riggs until 2010, and twice competed in the Modifieds race at Martinsville Speedway in that time, once for Riggs and another with a different team with crew members from Riggs.
Even though he says his career has shifted focus from his days of full-time Modified racing, Seuss will return to Martinsville to get back in the open wheel again for this week’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 with friends he met with Riggs.
“Martinsville Speedway is just really special for the Modifieds,” Seuss said by phone this week. “It’s special to me, the time I got to spend driving for David Riggs shop, which is in Martinsville. I got to go there with him a few times and still actually work with a lot of the guys who were on that crew.”
Seuss raced in the Modified he’ll drive at Martinsville in New Smyrna, Florida for two nights back in February. And while he said that weekend was “a little bit rough,” the car showed great speed and he’s excited to get back in it this week.
This week’s race is like getting the band back together again, Seuss said. Jeff Riggs passed away in 2010, and his father, David Riggs, founder of Riggs Racing who helped the team to more than 100 victories and a record five Southern Modified Tour championships, passed away in 2014 at the age of 77.
“It’s just something we all wanted to do as a group collectively,” he said. “It’s a special place, so we put a lot of emphasis into getting it going there.”
Seuss’s team had hoped to be able to run a throwback paint scheme commemorating Riggs Racing at last year’s Martinsville Modifieds race, but with the race delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic he said they were unable to make it work for this year.
Seuss grew up a NASCAR fan, and was able to come down to Martinsville Speedway for Cup races when he was younger, so getting to come back to the track and town where so much of his career is tied is special.
“It’s always been on my radar as a place that fascinated me,” he said of Martinsville. “And then spending time there later in life for weeks at a time in the shop with David and the whole Riggs Racing team, it definitely became more special as time went on.”
His team has spent a lot of time getting the Modified ready for this weekend, and the plan is to hopefully get a chance to race a couple more times later this summer.
“We look forward to any chance we get to work together again,” Seuss said. “Anytime we can all get together we try to make the most of it.
“And of course just the history at Martinsville Speedway, it’s where you want to run good... I’m excited. The new car that we got has been really good every time out so I’m really optimistic.”
CUP RACING
No matter what happens in Thursday’s Modifieds race, Seuss will get a second chance to help win a Grandfather Clock trophy on Saturday night as part of Suarez’s team.
Trackhouse Racing opened last year as a joint venture between former driver Justin Marks and singer Pitbull. It was a Facebook message from the team’s crew chief, Travis Mack, that helped Seuss get in with the new team.
“He was looking to put together a team and my name came up in conversations, so he reached out to me and asked if I would be interested,” Seuss said. “I was kind of wondering what the future was going to hold for myself and what direction I wanted to go. It was just a neat opportunity to be with those guys, a fresh team, Justin Marks starting it and Daniel is pretty hungry. He’s been very impressive every week out there.
“I like the opportunity to be with a new team and start from the ground up and be one of the original members.”
Suarez is coming off of his best race of the season, a fourth place finish at the Bristol Dirt Track, his only top-10 finish this season.
Suarez has two top-10 finishes at Martinsville in eight career starts.
“Bristol, even though it was a dirt race, it’s a short track, so hopefully we can carry momentum from one short track to another,” Suarez said. “Daniel has been an aggressive driver that really has been very impressive. He doesn’t slip up, doesn’t make mistakes, so really that is what you need at Martinsville. One little mistake can send you getting passed by 20 cars or so. So I think he’s up to the task and I think everyone on the team, after a good run, is really excited to get after it.”
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway will hold qualifying at 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the race beginning at 8 p.m.
The NASCAR Cup Series Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway wll race at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
