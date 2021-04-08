Former Riggs Racing driver Andy Seuss brings his racing career back to Martinsville

“He was looking to put together a team and my name came up in conversations, so he reached out to me and asked if I would be interested,” Seuss said. “I was kind of wondering what the future was going to hold for myself and what direction I wanted to go. It was just a neat opportunity to be with those guys, a fresh team, Justin Marks starting it and Daniel is pretty hungry. He’s been very impressive every week out there.

“I like the opportunity to be with a new team and start from the ground up and be one of the original members.”

Suarez is coming off of his best race of the season, a fourth place finish at the Bristol Dirt Track, his only top-10 finish this season.

Suarez has two top-10 finishes at Martinsville in eight career starts.

“Bristol, even though it was a dirt race, it’s a short track, so hopefully we can carry momentum from one short track to another,” Suarez said. “Daniel has been an aggressive driver that really has been very impressive. He doesn’t slip up, doesn’t make mistakes, so really that is what you need at Martinsville. One little mistake can send you getting passed by 20 cars or so. So I think he’s up to the task and I think everyone on the team, after a good run, is really excited to get after it.”