Hampton HEAT gives Nelson Motorsports perspective this race season

Every weekend that Nelson Motorsports shows up at the race track they expect to contend for victories. Neither Timothy Peters nor his teammate Bobby McCarty are bashful about those expectations.
Peters, McCarty, and the rest of the Nelson Motorsports, a late model team based in Bassett, have also learned how external circumstances can provide perspective when exiting a race, especially a race as hotly contested as the 13th annual Hampton HEAT race at Langley Speedway this past weekend.
“We knew going in it was going to be a pretty stacked race, a good caliber field,“ McCarty said. “It’s a really good thing to see for short track racing, to see the field as close as it was.”
For McCarty, his #22 AutosByNelson.com Chevy was a top-5 car in practice, and was set up to run just as well during the second race of the prestigious “Virginia Triple Crown,” which awards the driver with the best average finish in three races at South Boston, Langley, and Martinsville Speedways.
But an early race incident cause damage to McCarty‘s car, hindering his ability to contend with cars at the front of the field, including eventual race winner Josh Berry, the same driver who won this spring’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
“It puts you in a really tight box on what you can and can’t do in terms of adjustments,” McCarty said about the early contact.
Despite the early race damage, McCarty is extremely pleased with the fight his team showed.
“My guys at Nelson Motorsports worked really hard, they kept fighting all weekend long,” he said. “We did the best we could given the cards we were dealt. We’re not going to hang our heads about it. We’re definitely way better than we were a month ago.”
McCarty came away with an 8th place finish at Langley, a rebound from a disappointing 17th place finish in the June 5 CARS Tour 125.
While McCarty wishes he could have pushed his cars towards the front of the field to contend with for a win, he recognizes he’s got a better sense of taking care of his car.
“You get in certain situations and you’ve just got to play it smart,” McCarty said when discussing how his team used disciple to adjust strategy and expectations mid-race. “You just got to have that mindset. To win these races, it’s got to be about perfect, and even then, you still got to have some luck.“
McCarty’s teammate, Peters, an 11-time NASCAR truck series race winner, turned in a solid 11th place run at Langley, which he said is “definitely better than what we showed in June, but it’s not where we want to be.”
“We’ll keep putting notes from this in our notebook and using it as we build towards Hickory this weekend,” Peters added.
From a technical setup there’s only so much you can take from Langley Speedway and apply to Hickory Motor Speedway. Peters is clear about that.
“Langley and Hickory are two different animals,” Peters said. “You do take the positive momentum from Langley into this weekend and work on the balance of the car.”
However, the primary reason Peters, McCarty, and the Nelson Motorsports team are confident comes from recent success at Hickory, including a win earlier this year by McCarty.
The momentum from two wins in the last three races, including the bounce back performance at Langley Speedway, provide confidence for the Nelson Motorsports team as they return to CARS Tour competition in the Honeywell Home Throwback 276 this weekend at Hickory (NC) Motor Speedway. Green flag drops at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m confident in my guys,” McCarty said. “We really found some speed over the last month or so and we’ve got to keep digging.”
