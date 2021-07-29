Hampton HEAT gives Nelson Motorsports perspective this race season

Despite the early race damage, McCarty is extremely pleased with the fight his team showed.

“My guys at Nelson Motorsports worked really hard, they kept fighting all weekend long,” he said. “We did the best we could given the cards we were dealt. We’re not going to hang our heads about it. We’re definitely way better than we were a month ago.”

McCarty came away with an 8th place finish at Langley, a rebound from a disappointing 17th place finish in the June 5 CARS Tour 125.

While McCarty wishes he could have pushed his cars towards the front of the field to contend with for a win, he recognizes he’s got a better sense of taking care of his car.

“You get in certain situations and you’ve just got to play it smart,” McCarty said when discussing how his team used disciple to adjust strategy and expectations mid-race. “You just got to have that mindset. To win these races, it’s got to be about perfect, and even then, you still got to have some luck.“

McCarty’s teammate, Peters, an 11-time NASCAR truck series race winner, turned in a solid 11th place run at Langley, which he said is “definitely better than what we showed in June, but it’s not where we want to be.”