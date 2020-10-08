Hanging with Miss Cooper: Road woes and high hopes as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Roval

Kevin Harvick: “We don’t change how we race. We go and we race exactly the same every week. The thought process – there is no thought process because we just don’t think about it. We want to try to put ourselves in position to win, score as many points as you can on the days when you’re not in contention to win, and see where it all stacks up in the end. You’re not going to do anything any differently just because of the fact you’re going to go and race as hard as you can. We’re going to bring the best car to the racetrack we think we can build. We’re going to put the best setup in it that we can. I don’t know what thinking about all that stuff really does because it wouldn’t change. Nobody is going to try harder or do anything differently than what we’re doing right now.”