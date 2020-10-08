Hanging with Miss Cooper: Road woes and high hopes as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Roval

The NASCAR Cup Series will race this week at the Charlotte Road Course — the “Roval” — for just the third time ever. And it’s been a place of many highs and lows for the 12 remaining playoff drivers. Drivers who typically do well on road courses have struggled at the Roval, and others have figured the course out pretty quickly.
Those who have struggled there will need to figure the track out in a hurry this week. This is the final race in the second round the playoffs, and four more drivers will be cut as the Cup Series drops to final eight after the checkered flag flies Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s race:
The 2020 Bank of America Roval 400
Where: The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, NC
Distance: 109 laps, 248.5 miles on a 2.280 mile road course
Stages: Laps 25, 50, and 109
Race: 2:30 p.m., NBC and PRN Radio
Who’s done the best on the Roval
Not only has Chase Elliott been one of the best drivers at the Roval, he’s one of the best drivers right now on road courses, period.
Elliott has a win and a sixth place finish at the Roval, and four of his eight career Cup Series victories have come on road courses. He won the only other road race in 2020 at Daytona, and has won the last two races at Watkins Glen.
Over his last 10 road course races outside of Charlotte, Elliott has an average finish of 10.5.
Who’s done the worst on the Roval
Unfortunately for Kyle Busch, the Charlotte Roval is not a place he wants to compete in a race where he needs to do really well to keep his playoff hopes alive.
The defending Cup Series champion has yet to finish in the top 10 at Charlotte, and has an average finish of 34.5, the worst among playoff drivers. Busch has had limited success at other road courses recently, finishing in the top-5 four times and top-10 seven times in his last 10 road races outside of Charlotte. His best finish in his last 10 tries was a second place at Sonoma last season.
Busch finished 14th at the road course at Daytona earlier this season. He’s currently 9th in the Cup Series playoff standings, 21 points below the cutoff line.
Who could surprise this week
While Chase Elliott is the only playoff driver with a win at the Roval, two others have average finishes that are just as good or better.
Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer have both finished in the top-5 both races at Charlotte. Bowman has an average finish of 3.0, and Bowyer’s is 3.5.
Neither driver has had much recent success at other road courses — Bowman has an average finish of 12.6 in five career road starts outside of Charlotte, and Bowyer has an average finish of 11.6 in his last 10 non-Roval road races. Bowyer finished 6th and Bowman finished 12th at Daytona earlier this season.
As things currently stand, Bowman is 6th in the Cup Series playoffs, so a good finish would definitely keep his spot in the final 8 alive. Bowyer will need more help. He’s 11th in the standings, and is 48 points below the cutoff. He may need a win to move on.
Who needs the most help
The only driver in the playoffs without a road course start this season is Austin Dillon, who missed the Daytona race earlier this year after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Road courses are certainly not a place Dillon can afford to miss practice on, either. In his last 10 road course starts he has an average finish of 25.7, including finishes of 39th and 23rd at Charlotte.
Dillon is currently 9th in the playoff standings, 21 points below the cutoff.
Aric Almirola has had similar road course struggles, with just two top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts, both of which came at Sonoma. Almirola has an average finish of 16.5 at Charlotte, and was 24th at the Daytona road race this season.
The driver of the No. 10 car is in last place in the playoff standings, and has to win to advance this week.
What drivers are saying about his week’s race
Kyle Busch: “We did have some optimism where we ran better with a different setup package at the Daytona road course back in August. We think some of those setup notes and some of the things we learned there hopefully translate to some better results at the Roval in Charlotte with our M&M’S Camry. Obviously, we had the issue (at Daytona) late in the race, but we had a strong car and would have been in contention if we wouldn’t have had our problem. So all we can do is try to get track position and keep it as much as we can, get as many stage points as possible, and see what we need to do at the end of the race.”
Kevin Harvick: “We don’t change how we race. We go and we race exactly the same every week. The thought process – there is no thought process because we just don’t think about it. We want to try to put ourselves in position to win, score as many points as you can on the days when you’re not in contention to win, and see where it all stacks up in the end. You’re not going to do anything any differently just because of the fact you’re going to go and race as hard as you can. We’re going to bring the best car to the racetrack we think we can build. We’re going to put the best setup in it that we can. I don’t know what thinking about all that stuff really does because it wouldn’t change. Nobody is going to try harder or do anything differently than what we’re doing right now.”
Clint Bowyer: “It’s kind of a must-win situation at all times. In life, if you wake up and say, ‘I don’t really need to win today,’ you’re probably going to suck.”
Chase Elliott: “I think what makes the Roval really unique is it’s kind of like trying to fit a whole bunch of stuff in a very small area, I feel like. The place just does not flow very good. That thing probably wasn’t meant to be a road course, I would say, when they built it. It’s just unique and there’s just a lot of places around the racetrack that are really tight with not a lot of flow. I feel like most road courses around the country, that I’ve been to at least, have a flow to them. You kind of get in a groove and it’s really hard to find that groove, I feel like, at the Roval. I even think going back there this time, it’s going to be a challenge to find it.”
Austin Dillon: “We just need some help from some of these guys who are higher than us in the point standings, and we have to be in the position to help ourselves some, too. We’re going to rely on our notes from the Daytona Road Course a lot. Kaz Grala was a fill-in driver for me that week, and he did a great job. We will try to use that same setup moving forward. The ROVAL has never been the greatest track for us, but we’ll see what we can do. We’re going to try our hardest.”
Aric Almirola: “Obviously we are not good on points right now, so we have to win. If we win, we are still in it going into the next round. Some of those racetracks are really good for us in the next round, specifically Texas. We led a bunch of laps at Texas and had a car capable of winning earlier this year. Our focus is to win. I don’t foresee giving up a few stage points here and there in order to put ourselves in position to win the race being overly costly in the grand scheme of things.”
Driver statistics at The Roval
(listed in order of current playoff standings)
Denny Hamlin: 0 wins, 0 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 15.5; 0 laps led
Kurt Busch: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 2 starts; Average finish of 12.5; 7 laps led
Kevin Harvick: 0 wins, 1 top-5, 2 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 6; 34 laps led
Chase Elliott: 1 win, 1 top-5 in 2 starts; Average finish of 3.5; 35 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 2 starts; Average finish of 18; 32 laps led
Martin Truex Jr.: 0 wins, 1 top-10 in 2 starts; Average finish of 10.5; 6 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 2 starts; Average finish of 3; 0 laps led
Joey Logano: 0 wins, 2 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 10; 4 laps led
Kyle Busch: 0 wins, 0 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 34.5; 0 laps led
Austin Dillon: 0 wins, 0 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 31; 0 laps led
Clint Bowyer:0 wins, 2 top-5s in 2 starts; Average finish of 3.5; 2 laps led
Aric Almirola: 0 wins, 0 top-10s in 2 starts; Average finish of 16.5; 0 laps led
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
