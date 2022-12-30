Hanging With Miss Cooper: The best thing I saw at Martinsville Speedway this year

I’ve been asking around to friends and people I know follow NASCAR religiously—“What was the best thing you saw at Martinsville Speedway in 2022?”

I asked almost tongue-in-cheek, because I thought for sure I’d know what everyone’s answer was.

“There is only one answer, and it would be the same if you asked for the best thing in NASCAR or even all of auto racing,” former Roanoke Times writer Christian Moody wrote to me on Twitter.

Moody was, of course, referring to the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500.

In case you somehow missed it (How could you? The video was EVERYWHERE), on the final lap of the race, Ross Chastain successfully made a move never before seen outside of a video game. Coming around the final turn, the driver of the No. 1 hit the gas pedal to the floor, put his car up against the wall, and skidded against it the rest of the way, passing every car in front of him for an eventual fourth place finish.

Some other responses I got were from fans talking about the snow that fell just before the start of the spring race in April, the fall Xfinity Series race and final lap fireworks by Ty Gibbs, and... interesting choices made by fans.

“I saw someone drinking mayonnaise from a squirt bottle in the campground,” said photographer Ken Childs. “I walked up to make sure that’s what I was seeing, and it absolutely was.”

The amount of fans at the track was also special for local race fans.

“The best thing I saw at the Martinsville Speedway in 2022 was the sellout crowd in attendance at the fall race,” said Pam Allen, of Martinsville. “The energy was magnetic. The weather was perfect. I love talking to race fans asking where they are from and thank them for coming to ‘our’ race.

“I guess I should say it was the Ross Chastain move but seeing it was like—what was that?” Allen added. “Luckily, I took a series of photos that were live photos and I saw it over and over in my photos and short videos before seeing the videos that became viral. I’ll have to admit, after the spring race, I was worried what the new car was going to show for the fall race, but I don’t think we were disappointed.”

The fall race itself was special for fans of all drivers.

“While Ross Chastain’s move was insane, and the fact that it happened right in front of me while I was by the fence, I was mainly excited to see how well (Denny) Hamlin ran during the first two stages with his back against the wall,” said fan Yasser Khan in an email. “As a Hamlin fan, it was fun while it lasted.”

Hamlin was passed on the last lap by Chastain.

I wish I could say the Chastain move on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 was my favorite thing I saw at Martinsville Speedway this year, but... I didn’t see it.

With about 50 laps to go, I realized the pit stall next to Christopher Bell’s was empty, and I had positioned myself there to watch the end of the race. When I realized Bell was likely going to win the race, I got my phone out and recorded the team’s celebration, mostly only paying attention to his pit crew going crazy as he crossed the finish line.

From where I was, I probably wouldn’t have even been able to see Chastain up against the wall anyway, but I wish more than anything I saw that move in real time, not on a video. I can’t imagine what it truly looked like to see a car flying around the track while up against the wall, and I really can’t imagine how I would have reacted.

All I remember is hearing the MRN guys on the radio going absolutely nuts, screaming “that’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen!” I was very confused because Bell won the race without too many issues on the last lap. I didn’t even know what they were referring to until I looked behind me on the big screen and saw a replay.

I’m so glad I was there, though. The story of that race is one I know I’ll tell for, probably, the rest of my life. Even at Christmas dinner this week, my cousin, who admits he knows nothing about racing, asked me about that last lap move, and he said Chastain is his favorite driver now because of it.

I spent a fair amount of time at Martinsville Speedway this past year, and that race was incredible, but there were a couple other things I saw that will also always be memorable.

Here are three that stand out the most:

- On race weekends, a lot of times on the mornings before races drivers will have meet-and-greets, autograph signings, or Q&As in the fan zone. On the morning of that same Xfinity 500, Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, went one step further. He sat down with about 50 kids, anyone who showed up, and read them “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

It was so sweet, and my photographer and I both left saying that Jones had probably just made himself a bunch of lifelong fans.

Also, that same morning I saw a dog dressed in a Martinsville Speedway hot dog Halloween costume. I loved that with my whole heart.

- In September, Martinsville Speedway celebrated its 75th birthday with a free event, inviting fans to come by and eat hot dogs and birthday cake, and get the chance to drive their cars around the track.

It was so cool to see lifelong NASCAR fans get the chance to celebrate that huge milestone at the track where they grew up watching races.

I invited my dad to go with me that day. He knows very, very little about racing—although I’ve turned him and my mom into Ryan Blaney fans over the last couple of years—but I knew he would have fun driving around “The Paperclip.”

I still have the video of him laughing as he tried to see how fast he could his Jeep Wrangler around the tight corners. He was so surprised how hard it was to get any amount of speed, and when he finally got above, like, 45 miles per hour, he chuckled “Jeff Burton ain’t got nothing on me.”

(Why Jeff Burton of all the drivers? I have no idea.)

As soon as he pulled off the track he looked at me and said “I need to get tickets for the next race!” I’m going to make sure he goes to one in 2023.

- Seeing a driver win at Martinsville Speedway for the first time and celebrating in victory lane, when their eyes light up when they realize that coveted Grandfather Clock trophy is theirs, it’s something that is unsurpassed in all of sports.

There likely isn’t a person on earth who coveted that Grandfather Clock more than Peyton Sellers.

Sellers has done just about all there is to do as a Late Model Stock Car driver. He’s won track championships at South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway, Virginia state championships, and two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national titles. Despite all that success, there was also one accomplishment that eluded him for more than a decade.

It wasn’t until this September he was able to call himself a Martinsville Speedway winner when he won the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Sellers had come up short in more than a dozen previous tries at the track.

There were so many emotions in the final laps of that race, and you could tell Sellers’ crew was always fearing the worst until the final checkered flag waved.

When Sellers said in victory lane “This is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid,” you truly believed that. He deserved that win.

Between Sellers getting his Clock, Chastain making history, and the track announcing its first sold out race since 2006, there was no better way for Martinsville Speedway celebrate its 75th year.