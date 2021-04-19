Hanging with Miss Cooper: What I love and hate in sports this week

There’s a lot going on in sports right now. Like, a lot. Some of it is fun! Some is it is not fun.
Here’s a look at the things I love in sports this week, and the things I hate in sports this week.
LOVE – New baseball rules
For the past couple years Major League Baseball has used the Atlantic League, a professional league and official partner of MLB, as a sort of test site for new rules.
Last week, MLB said they would be going back to the well and trying some other new rules in the minors, two in particular. The first was moving the pitcher’s mound back one foot, which I think is hugely necessary.
Look, pitcher’s duels are fun. Watching Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón come within a foot (literally!) of a perfect game last week was really fun, but we’re less than a month into the season and there have already been two no-hitters. And I very much expect that number to grow.
Pitchers these days are way too good, which is great, but as of 2019 the average MLB fastball was 93.1 miles per hour. And that’s turning too many hitters into three true outcome – home run, strikeout, or walk – types, which makes games incredibly boring. So far this season, only five teams have more hits than strikeouts. You’re not going to get a bunch of eyeballs, especially new eyeballs, on games with no offense.
Other sports make changes to adapt to players improving. The NBA moved the 3-point line back two years ago. It’s not a bad thing for MLB to adapt to the game changing and athletes getting better.
HATE – New baseball rules
The other new rule MLB is trying in the Atlantic League this year is not good. They’re calling it the “Double-Hook Rule', which they call a compromise for people who do and people who don’t like the designated hitter.
Teams can still use a DH for their starting pitchers to start games, however that DH would be removed once the starter is taken out of the game, forcing teams to revert to normal National League strategy of either letting their relievers hit or using a pinch hitter.
MLB said in a release the rule would incentivize teams to use their starters deeper into games, however it could also cause a lot of injuries if pitchers feel like they have to go deep into games when they don’t have their best stuff or are hurt.
Also, remember how I said other sports make changes to adapt to players improving? There is no reason we should still have major league pitchers hitting, unless that pitcher’s name is Shohei Ohtani. Being a major league pitcher is incredibly hard and takes a lot of time to perfect. They should be able to focus on that one craft instead of worrying about having to also get in the batter’s box. Especially since, let’s be honest, unless your name is Shohei Ohtani, pitchers' at-bats are unwatchable.
Put the DH in both leagues, but allow DHs to hit for someone other than the pitcher. If you have someone on the mound who wants to hit, give your catcher a day off from having to run bases, or DH for your weak hitting infielder. But get rid of the “Double-Hook Rule.”
HATE – Olympic indecisions
A survey last week found that 72 percent of people in Japan want the 2021 Tokyo Olympics canceled. Doctors in Japan say putting the Olympics on would be dangerous. The country has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, and is currently at just 1 percent for vaccine distribution.
Top officials in Japan have indicated this week a cancellation of the Olympics is possible, and others have said they could be put on with no fans. But even without fans, there are thousands of athletes, coaches, and media members, coming to Japan from all over the world.
I hate the idea of the Olympics being canceled, but I also hate for athletes to still not have concrete answers with less than 100 days until the opening ceremonies. The athletes who have worked for years - and now an extra year - to prepare for these games deserve to finally get to compete, but the will of the people in Japan who don’t want to be put at even further risk when it comes to the virus also deserves to be heard, too.
Like everything over the last year, it’s an impossible situation and both options are bad for someone.
LOVE – NASCAR chaos
Let's end this on a happier note. There have been eight different winners in nine races this NASCAR Cup Series season.
That’s important because 1. That’s kind of crazy, and 2. Any driver who wins is given a spot in the playoffs, and there are only 16 playoff sports.
And even with eight different winners, there’s a whole list of really good drivers who haven’t won yet. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott. All winless.
If they all win, and you have to expect they will eventually, that would bring the number of drivers with wins to 13.
I love chaos. And parity. It’s so fun. And fun to see which new and random driver is going to win each week. And we can definitely think another new and random driver could win this week, too, since they’re going to Talladega.
One more thing – Five of the eight winners in NASCAR this season have a dog. This week’s surprise winner, Alex Bowman, has two dogs! I’m not saying having a dog makes you a better NASCAR driver, but I’m not not saying it.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com