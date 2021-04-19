Hanging with Miss Cooper: What I love and hate in sports this week

Put the DH in both leagues, but allow DHs to hit for someone other than the pitcher. If you have someone on the mound who wants to hit, give your catcher a day off from having to run bases, or DH for your weak hitting infielder. But get rid of the “Double-Hook Rule.”

HATE – Olympic indecisions

A survey last week found that 72 percent of people in Japan want the 2021 Tokyo Olympics canceled. Doctors in Japan say putting the Olympics on would be dangerous. The country has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, and is currently at just 1 percent for vaccine distribution.

Top officials in Japan have indicated this week a cancellation of the Olympics is possible, and others have said they could be put on with no fans. But even without fans, there are thousands of athletes, coaches, and media members, coming to Japan from all over the world.

I hate the idea of the Olympics being canceled, but I also hate for athletes to still not have concrete answers with less than 100 days until the opening ceremonies. The athletes who have worked for years - and now an extra year - to prepare for these games deserve to finally get to compete, but the will of the people in Japan who don’t want to be put at even further risk when it comes to the virus also deserves to be heard, too.