Hanging With Miss Cooper: What to know ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Welcome to the NASCAR playoffs. The race-offs, as I like to call them.
We have a stacked field of 16 drivers all vying for that coveted Cup Series championship trophy, and they have just 10 races to get it done.
Let’s dive right in with a look at the Cup Series postseason, and this week’s playoff opener at Darlington.
Who’s hot?
This is obvious. Ryan Blaney has won the last two races, and momentum is everything in racing.
This is stark difference from last season, when Blaney was the strongest car at the beginning of the year, and struggled heading into the playoffs, eventually getting eliminated in the first round. Don’t expect the same fate for the No. 12 team this season.
Who’s not?
After leading the Cup Series in wins last year, did anyone expect Kevin Harvick to do as poorly as he has in 2021?
Harvick is 16th in the playoffs standings, and has yet to win a race this year. Not only does he not have a win, but he truly limped into the postseason. He has just two top-10 finishes in the last seven races, and just six top-5s the entire season.
If any driver can flip a switch and suddenly start winning it’s Harvick, but after the season he’s had it’s very difficult to see that happening.
One prediction that will happen in the playoffs
Last year when I did a playoff preview, in the “One thing that will happen in the playoffs" section, I said Kyle Busch would absolutely, 100 percent, win a race in the playoffs, because he hadn’t won a race so far that season and there was no way I could see that streak lasting an entire calendar year.
My prediction was right and wrong, because Busch did win a race, but he had already been eliminated from the playoffs by that points.
My prediction for this postseason is much the same – Denny Hamlin will win a race before the season is over. And, I’ll go one step further and predict he’ll still be alive in the playoffs by the time they get to Martinsville for the Final 8.
Yes, 14 different drivers have a win this season. And, no, Hamlin is not one of them. But, Hamlin has still been one of the best drivers, even without getting to victory lane. His average finish of 9.1 is the best among full-time drivers this season, and he’s second only to Kyle Larson in top-5s and top-10s.
Is Denny Hamlin annoyed about the fact he hasn’t won and going to be pushing extra hard to get to victory lane every week, or is he Zen about the fact he’s still having a great season and doesn’t necessarily need a win to stay in the playoffs?
I think you know the answer to that.
He’ll win a race. He’s too good at all the tracks left to not win at least once. He’ll be competing for a spot in the championship four. I have no doubt in my mind about that.
Who’ll be left when the Series comes to Martinsville?
There’s been a pretty big difference this year between the drivers having a great season and drivers having average season. Fourteen drivers have wins, but only six have multiple wins.
That could mean predicting the final eight drivers could be very easy, or very tough because, as we’ve seen all season, there’s a lot of parity and anyone can win every week.
When the playoffs get to Martinsville Speedway, there will be eight drivers remaining, and they’ll be cut to four that day.
I’m going to go conservative and stick with who’s hot this year. My predictions for the final eight are: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Martin Truex Jr.
This week’s race
2021 Cook Out Southern 500
Where: Darlington Raceway (Darlington, SC)
When: Sunday at 6 p.m. (EST)
Distance: 367 laps on a 1.366 mile paved track (501.322 miles)
TV/Radio: NBCSN/MRN
Who’s done the best at Darlington?
Truex won the Cup race at Darlington earlier this year, and he’s third among playoff drivers in laps led at the South Carolina track.
The top two drivers who have led the most laps there? Hamlin and Harvick. The two lead all active drivers with three wins each at Darlington.
Harvick leads all active drivers with 11 top-5s, 16 top-10s, and 792 laps led at Darlington. Hamlin has the third best average finish there.
If there’s any driver who could spoil Harvick and Hamlin’s chances this year, it’s the driver who’s spoiled their chances the most this season: Kyle Larson.
Larson’s average finish of 6.0 is the best among all drivers at Darlington. He doesn’t have a win there in his career, but that doesn’t matter considering how well he's driven just about everywhere this season.
Who’s done the worst at Darlington?
Ten of 16 playoff drivers do not have a win at Darlington. Some are obvious. Michael McDowell has the ninth worst average finish among all drivers (28.3). Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola, both of whom squeaked into the playoffs thanks to surprise wins, have both never finished in the top-5.
Two drivers, though, who are favorites in the postseason but have also both performed very poorly at Darlington are Blaney and Elliott, both of whom have competed there nine times each. Blaney has only once finished in the top-10, and never in the top-5, and Elliott has just two top-5s and four top-10s. Both drivers have an average finish worse than 17.
Who could surprise this week?
Tyler Reddick was the final driver to reach the playoffs this season thanks to a fifth place finish at Daytona last weekend. That could mean he has momentum and extra drive to perform well and prove he belongs. Reddick is one of seven active drivers with an average finish better than 15 at Darlington, and he has a top-10 finish in just four career Cup races there.
And, before you say “that’s not much,” Reddick also have a second and third place finish at Darlington in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so it’s not a place where he’s totally uncomfortable.
What drivers are saying
Tyler Reddick: "For most of this year, especially once we got it rolling the way it needed to be, we were running inside the top 10 a lot, having shots, one pit stop or one decision here or there away from top 5s, which unfortunately haven't had a lot of those this year. But we've been right there. Little details will either make or break this playoff run for us.
"But I like where we've been going. I still feel like we're still just improving, but we're right where we need to be for the right time at the start of this."
Chase Elliott: "To be real honest with you, I don't really feel any different than I did going in last year. I mean, it's nice to have seen some of those circumstances and to have gone through some of those things that you're faced with mentally, just some of those challenges, as you step through that last round and get to Phoenix. But, to me, the message is really no different than it was last year. To me, it's just about enjoying those big moments. If you don't enjoy them, you're never going to thrive in them. A big moment typically means it means something to you and it typically means there's opportunity for something big at the end of it.
"You have to like it. I mean, that's to me the biggest piece of the whole puzzle. I don't think that message will ever change whether you have zero championships, or you have 15. I feel like that's the single most important piece of how this Playoff format works. It promotes winning, and winning in big situations."
William Byron: "I’ve been motivated all season. And I feel like we’ve put ourselves in good positions. We’ve prepared really hard for every weekend and every race. I’m really proud of how we’ve done that all year. I don’t think anything changes in that aspect, going into the playoffs. But just make sure we cover all the boxes and make sure that we’re doing all the things that we need to do to get as prepared as possible.”
Kyle Larson: "It's been a lot of hard work to get to this point. Now we've got a great opportunity to go chase a championship. We've been doing a great job doing what we've been doing. We just got to continue that and execute well. Hopefully it will all kind of take care of itself.
"I hope we haven't peaked yet. We won a race a few weeks ago. Yeah, I think we're still capable of winning more races throughout the rest of the year and continuing to get better. I think all the race teams get better each and every week. We're one of those teams that's done that, too.
"It's hard to predict. It's been fun. We've been able to win a lot of races. Even when we weren't winning, we were still up front. That's what you've got to do here in these next 10 weeks."
Alex Bowman: “I think you need to be maximizing each and every week throughout the entirety of the playoffs. I don’t think you can turn it up towards the end of the playoffs. You need to be strong each and every week.
"While we didn’t have the summer that we wanted, I think we can have a great playoff run. We had a miserable summer last year and had a really good playoff run. I’m excited to get going. But yeah, I think you need to operate 100 percent each and every week.”
Ryan Blaney: "It’s just nice to build momentum, that’s for sure.
"Momentum is a huge thing in sports, especially what we do. Confidence is big in not only motorsports but sports and life. If you have confidence in yourself, you can achieve something, know what your goal is, go out there, and do the best you can and achieve it. That really helps you out.
That part has been really neat. It’s great that we’ve kind of really got a lot of playoff points here because that’s something that alluded me in my previous playoff runs, not a lot of playoff points when it comes to the end of the year. It’s been really cool to capitalize on all this stuff. It’s what you need, that’s for sure."
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers at Darlington
- Kevin Harvick – 3 wins, 11 top-5s, 16 top-10s in 27 races; 702 laps led; average finish of 12.6
- Denny Hamlin – 3 wins, 10 top-5s, 14 top-10s in 18 races; 598 laps led; average finish of 7.4
- Martin Truex Jr. – 2 wins, 3 top-5s, 9 top-10s in 18 races; 692 laps led; average finish of 11.2
- Kyle Busch – 1 win, 6 top-5s, 13 top-10s in 19 races; 725 laps led; average finish of 10.7
- Brad Keselowski – 1 win, 5 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 15 races; 365 laps led; average finish of 11.3
- Kurt Busch – 0 wins, 4 top-5s, 11 top-10s in 27 races; 365 laps led; average finish of 16.3
- Joey Logano – 0 wins, 4 top-5s, 7 top-10s in 15 races; 122 laps led; average finish of 14.7
- Kyle Larson – 0 wins, 4 top-5s, 6 top-10s in 7 races; 500 laps led; average finish of 6.0
- Chase Elliott – 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 4 top-10s in 9 races; 151 laps led; average finish of 17.2
- William Byron – 0 wins, 2 top-5s, 2 top-10s in 6 races; 3 laps led; average finish of 18.7
- Alex Bowman – 0 wins, 1 top-5, 4 top-10s in 8 races; 42 laps led; average finish of 17.1
- Aric Almirola – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 2 top-10s in 12 races; 9 laps led; average finish of 18.5
- Ryan Blaney – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 9 races; 0 laps led; average finish of 19.0
- Tyler Reddick – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 1 top-10 in 4 races; 2 laps led; average finish of 13.8
- Michael McDowell – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in 12 races; 0 laps led; average finish of 28.3
- Christopher Bell – 0 wins, 0 top-5s, 0 top-10s in 4 races; 3 laps led; average finish of 20.8
NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Race No. 26
Rank/Driver/Points/Race Wins/Stage Wins/Playoff Pts/ Pts From Cutoff
1 Kyle Larson 2,052 5 12 52 47
2 Ryan Blaney 2,024 3 4 24 19
3 Martin Truex Jr. 2,024 3 5 24 19
4 Kyle Busch 2,022 2 5 22 17
5 Chase Elliott 2,021 2 3 21 16
6 Alex Bowman 2,015 3 0 15 10
7 Denny Hamlin 2,015 0 5 15 10
8 William Byron 2,014 1 3 14 9
9 Joey Logano 2,013 1 5 13 8
10 Brad Keselowski 2,008 1 2 8 3
11 Kurt Busch 2,008 1 3 8 3
12 Christopher Bell 2,005 1 0 5 0
13 Michael McDowell 2,005 1 0 5 0
14 Aric Almirola 2,005 1 0 5 0
15 Tyler Reddick 2,003 0 3 3 -2
16 Kevin Harvick 2,002 0 0 2 -3
Sunday’s Lineup
(* denotes playoff drivers)
* 1 Ryan Blaney (car No. 12) Ford
* 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Toyota
* 3 Kurt Busch (1) Chevrolet
* 4 Chase Elliott (9) Chevrolet
* 5 Alex Bowman (48) Chevrolet
* 6 Kyle Larson (5) Chevrolet
* 7 Tyler Reddick (8) Chevrolet
* 8 Aric Almirola (10) Ford
* 9 Kevin Harvick (4) Ford
* 10 Martin Truex, Jr. (19) Toyota
* 11 Joey Logano (22) Ford
* 12 Kyle Busch (18) Toyota
* 13 Christopher Bell (20) Toyota
* 14 William Byron (24) Chevrolet
* 15 Michael McDowell (34) Ford
* 16 Brad Keselowski (2) Ford
17 Bubba Wallace (23) Toyota
18 Ryan Preece (37) Chevrolet
19 Ryan Newman (6) Ford
20 Justin Haley (77) Chevrolet
21 Austin Dillon (3) Chevrolet
22 Erik Jones (43) Chevrolet
23 Ross Chastain (42) Chevrolet
24 Chase Briscoe (14) Ford
25 Corey LaJoie (7) Chevrolet
26 Daniel Suarez (99) Chevrolet
27 B.J. McLeod (78) Ford
28 Josh Bilicki (52) Ford
29 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (47) Chevrolet
30 Matt DiBenedetto (21) Ford
31 Cole Custer (41) Ford
32 Anthony Alfredo (38) Ford
33 Cody Ware (51) Chevrolet
34 Chris Buescher (17) Ford
35 Joey Gase (15) Chevrolet
36 James Davison (53) Chevrolet
37 Quin Houff (00) Chevrolet
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com