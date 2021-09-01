Hanging With Miss Cooper: What to know ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

"But I like where we've been going. I still feel like we're still just improving, but we're right where we need to be for the right time at the start of this."

Chase Elliott: "To be real honest with you, I don't really feel any different than I did going in last year. I mean, it's nice to have seen some of those circumstances and to have gone through some of those things that you're faced with mentally, just some of those challenges, as you step through that last round and get to Phoenix. But, to me, the message is really no different than it was last year. To me, it's just about enjoying those big moments. If you don't enjoy them, you're never going to thrive in them. A big moment typically means it means something to you and it typically means there's opportunity for something big at the end of it.

"You have to like it. I mean, that's to me the biggest piece of the whole puzzle. I don't think that message will ever change whether you have zero championships, or you have 15. I feel like that's the single most important piece of how this Playoff format works. It promotes winning, and winning in big situations."