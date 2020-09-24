Hanging with Miss Cooper: What to watch as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Vegas

Who could surprise this week

Austin Dillon was the surprising name to reach the Round of 12, and his Cinderella story could continue this week. Dillon had just two top-5 finishes in the regular season, one of which was a fourth place finish at Vegas in February.

Dillon is coming off of a 12th place finish last week at Bristol, but finished 2nd and 4th the previous two playoff races, and has four top-10 finishes in the last seven races.

Who needs help this week

Kurt Busch has the most starts all-time at LVMS without a win. Even though Vegas is his home track, Busch has only finished in the top-5 twice and has an average finish of 22.5.

Currently sitting in 12th in the playoff standings, Busch will need to turn around his luck at LVMS so he doesn’t fall too deep into a hole and get into a must-win situation to get into the top 8.

What drivers are saying about Vegas