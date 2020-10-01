Hanging with Miss Cooper: What to Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Heads to Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway is perhaps the most unpredictable track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. Over the last five years, Talladega races have an average green flag run of just 19 laps, and races average more than seven cautions.
That’s why it’s hard to say any driver is good or bad there, because there is so much out of their control. It’s virtually impossible for one driver to dominate a race a Talladega — a typical race over the last five years had nearly 33 lead changes. No playoff driver had led more than 355 laps at the track for their entire career, despite the fact every driver except one had made at least 10 Talladega starts.
But we can still look at who has and hasn’t had success in Alabama to get some sort of idea of who to watch Sunday. It’s not a perfect system, but let’s look anyway.
This week’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway is the second of three in the second round of the playoffs. The drivers will be cut from 12 to 8 following next week’s race at the Charlotte Roval.
This week’s race
Where: Talladega Superspeedway
When: Sunday at 2 p.m.
TV: Fox
Radio: MRN/Sirius XM
Who has raced the best at Talladega
Three playoff drivers have multiple wins at Talladega, and all could use wins this weekend to help their playoff stock.
Brad Keselowski has five victories at the superspeedway, and his teammate Joey Logano has three. While neither driver is in huge danger of getting cut next week — Keselowski is fourth in the points and Logano is third — a win could certainly help both of them with two weeks at two unpredictable tracks. And even though both drivers have had success at the Talladega, they’ve also had their share of struggles, with average finishes of 16.1 and 16.2, respectively.
The other driver with more than one win at Talladega is Clint Bowyer, who certainly could use some of that success this weekend. Bowyer, who has two wins and seven top-5s at the track, is currently 10th in the playoff standings, 20 points below the cutoff line.
Who has raced the worst at Talladega
Four playoff drivers have never won at Talladega, including the Cup Series’ most recent winner, Kurt Busch, who doesn’t need a victory this week since he already advanced to the Round of 8 thanks to his win on Sunday at Las Vegas.
If Busch wanted to rack up wins, though, he’d have a good chance this weekend. His average finish of 15.4 at Talladega is second best among the playoff drivers.
The other three non-winners at Talladega haven’t finished nearly as well. Martin Truex Jr. has just two top-5 finishes in 23 starts, and Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon have just one top-5 finish each. None of the three have an average finish better than 20.
Truex is currently fifth in the playoff standings, and Bowman is eighth, both close enough to feel pressure to perform well this week. Dillon started the playoffs hot, but issues with his car last weekend really hurt him in the standings. A 32nd place finish at Vegas dropped him to 12th overall. He definitely needs to regain some of that early playoff momentum this week.
Who could surprise this week
Aric Almirola is currently 11th in the playoff standings, but his average finish of 14.8 at Talladega is the best of all playoff drivers. Even though Almirola didn’t finish higher than 12th in his first 13 races at Talladega, he’s rattled off eight straight top 10 finishes ever since. He won at the track in 2018, and has finished 9th, 4th, and 3rd in three races since.
Almirola is coming off of a 17th place finish at Las Vegas, and has three top-10 finishes in the playoffs this season.
Another note — among active drivers, Kurt Busch has raced the most times at Talladega without a win. The last time that happened to Busch was last week at Las Vegas, when he won the race.
Busch does have the most top-10 finishes at the track among active drivers with 21, and is tied with Denny Hamlin and Logano with the most top-5 finishes with eight each.
What drivers are saying
Hamlin: “I’m not sure what we need to do. I think realistically, I don’t know, just offhand we probably need to gain about 25, 30 points over the next two weeks total, and I think we’ll be in a good position. But you just never know… You want to go out there, and I wish we had locked ourselves in tonight (at Vegas), but we still put ourselves in a really good points position going into ‘Dega. So I don’t know what our strategy will be.”
Busch: “The pressure is off. There’s not going to be any consequences the next two weeks. But still, we want to gain points. We want to put some points in our pocket from the stages and the finish at Talladega and the Roval just to build up towards the season end. That’s how we’re going to make it to the Championship 4 is to still keep putting the pressure on, but we know we can slip up, or as Mark Martin said, you can stub your toe every now and then but you’ve just got to learn from it.”
Almirola: “Talladega has always been good to me. Superspeedways have typically been good to me. We seem to find ourselves in the position to win there more than any track on the circuit, so we feel really good about our chances heading there this weekend.”
Kevin Harvick: “I have no idea. You just show up and see how it develops. All you can do is show up for a weekend at Talladega and see how it develops and go from there.”
Kyle Busch: “For us and where we’re at, we don’t have anything to lose. We have to go race. We can’t just sit there and ride and protect a cushion like we have been able to do in the past. We’re going to be on the outside looking in, so we have to go for broke and do all we can do to get those stage wins and points and try to get a race win to automatically punch your ticket to the next round. We have been good at the superspeedway races so far this year, but none of them have turned out to be great finishes. Really feel like we had a shot at all three of those races at Daytona and Talladega earlier this year and hope we can have another shot again this weekend.”
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver Statistics at Talladega Superspeedway
Kurt Busch: 0 wins, 8 top-5s in 39 starts; Average finish of 15.4; 282 laps led
Kevin Harvick: 1 win, 5 top-5s in 39 starts; Average finish of 15.9; 262 laps led
Denny Hamlin: 1 win, 8 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 17.2; 320 laps led
Brad Keselowski: 5 wins, 7 top-5s in 23 starts; Average finish of 16.1; 293 laps led
Martin Truex Jr.: 0 wins, 2 top-5s in 31 starts; Average finish of 21.5; 67 laps led
Joey Logano: 3 wins, 8 top-5s in 23 starts; Average finish of 16.2; 352 laps led
Chase Elliott: 1 win, 3 top-5s in 9 starts; Average finish of 16; 129 laps led
Alex Bowman: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 10 starts; Average finish of 24.3; 45 laps led
Kyle Busch: 1 win, 6 top-5s in 30 starts; Average finish of 20.7; 250 laps led
Clint Bowyer: 2 wins, 7 top-5s in 29 starts; Average finish of 16.6; 123 laps led
Aric Almirola: 1 win, 5 top-5s in 21 starts; Average finish of 14.8; 46 laps led
Austin Dillon: 0 wins, 1 top-5 in 14 starts; Average finish of 20.8; 2 laps led
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
