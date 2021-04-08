Herbst 'focused on the opportunity' to return to Martinsville Speedway

Herbst: I went back home and stayed with the family a little bit over Easter weekend. It was good to see them. Now that we are preparing for Martinsville, we were going into the Ford performance simulator, doing a lot of homework, and watching film trying to get ready for Friday.

Last year was your first-time racing at Martinsville. You started 24th and you fought your way up to finish sixth. Considering this will be your second time at Martinsville, how confident are you knowing that you could put yourself in a great position once again?

Herbst: We had a good run there last year... so we are looking for a little bit more on Friday night, hopefully a few positions better. But I think we are ready for the challenge. It’s going to be hard. Starting a little bit closer to the front this year, than we did last year so we’ll take that and try to move forward.

You are starting seventh and you are in a much better situation compared to last year. Does it take any stress off of you knowing that you have 250 laps to make things work or does it add more stress considering you have Xfinity regulars like Noah Gragson, who is starting next you, and trying to fight your way upfront?