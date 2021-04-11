Josh Berry makes the most of his experience and opportunities to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Berry has worked with Earnhardt for the better part of a decade, helping develop other young drivers and build the team’s late model program. Earnhardt said they didn’t know when they’d get the opportunity to give Berry a chance to race on one of NASCAR’s highest stages, but he’s not surprised at how well Berry has done with the opportunity.

“Getting a shock-the-world kind of win in those one-off opportunities that come along is tough to do,” Earnhardt said. “He’ll get hard on himself and get frustrated and then also turn around in the next moment and say, ‘I’ve got this under control’… and he’ll go out there and do what he did today, and that’s perform. He’s got a lot of experience and that helps in big races like today.

“I just wanted this so bad for Josh. Maybe as bad as he’s wanted it.”

GRAGSON GRABS THE CASH

Berry’s teammate Noah Gragson finished second Sunday, and also took home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize as the highest finisher among the four drivers in the running.

Gragson said he was trying to save his stuff with about 30 laps to go, but was caught up having to play defense and didn’t get a chance to give Berry a run at the end.