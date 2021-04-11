Josh Berry makes the most of his experience and opportunities to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Josh Berry has proven he’s very good at racing at Martinsville Speedway.
The last time he raced there in October 2019, he led the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 from flag-to-flag. On Sunday, he took home a second grandfather clock in as many races, leading the most laps and winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250.
Berry, a rookie driving part-time this season for Jr. Motorsports, had never led a lap in an NASCAR Xfinity Series race prior to this weekend. Berry first led laps during Friday’s originally scheduled running of the Cook Out 250, when 91 laps were run before a several hour rain delay forced a postponement to Sunday afternoon.
Berry and Brandon Jones battled for the lead for about 10 laps before the caution came out for rain Friday night.
After a delay of about 36 hours, Berry was again in the top 5 about 10 laps into the restarted race.
Berry said the rain delay helped him get a chance to talk with his crew chief, Taylor Moyer, about the race and how he was feeling about his car.
“You’re in a totally different day today, though,” Berry told reporters following the race. “On Friday it was damp and cool. Today it’s warm, the track rubbered up more.”
Following the break at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 120, Berry regained his lead, eventually pulling ahead by two car lengths over Justin Haley. He remained at or near the front the rest of the way. The only time he fell back was following a caution on Lap 175, when the leaders opted to pit, restarting Berry in the middle of the pack.
It only took him a few laps to find his way back to the front, retaking the lead on Lap 187. From there, him and Ty Gibbs briefly battled for the lead, with the 18-year-old Gibbs getting out front and maneuvering through lapped traffic on the long green flag run.
On Lap 204, Alex Labbe brought out the 11th caution of the day, spinning out on the front stretch. Gibbs was still out front of Berry at the time.
After none of the drivers up front decided to pit during the caution, with teams out of fresh tires, Gibbs and Berry started on the front on the restart. With Gibbs on the inside, he pulled ahead of Berry with 40 laps to go.
After bumping Gibbs’ bumper a number of times, Berry was finally able to get back ahead of the youngster, bringing Gragson with him as Gibbs fell back to third with 30 laps to go.
Berry led the rest of the way, maneuvering around lapped traffic and a Gray Gaulding car that was on the verge of blowing a tire and bringing a late caution. It was all just minor setbacks on the way to victory for the No. 8 car.
Even though Berry was confident driving at Martinsville, one of just a few tracks this season where he has prior experience, it was hard for him to be 100 percent comfortable with so many differences in the cars and no opportunities for practice prior to races.
“I definitely felt more comfortable, but there are so many unknowns,” Berry said. “As confident as you want to feel coming to a place like this, you still don’t feel confident.”
Berry is just the second driver all time to win his first career Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. The other was Brett Bodine in 1985. He came into this season as an Xfinity rookie at 30 years old, after winning a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship with Jr. Motorsports in a late model last season.
“Oh my gosh, I have so many people I could thank I could be here until tomorrow morning,” he said. “I wanted to win for myself, but, man, I really wanted to win for this group. Who knows what the future holds. I don’t know if today changes it, I hope it does, but regardless I’m a NASCAR Xfinity Series winner.”
EARNHARDT CRIES ‘HAPPY, HAPPY TEARS’
Berry’s Jr. Motorsports team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., said he was so nervous he was unable to watch the last 20 laps of Saturday’s race. He finally went inside and “peeked around the corner” with about five laps to go, and watched the last lap knowing his driver had the win.
Earnhardt said it was the most nervous he’s ever been watching a race.
“We cried some happy, happy tears,” he said of him and his wife after seeing Berry cross the finish line.
Berry has worked with Earnhardt for the better part of a decade, helping develop other young drivers and build the team’s late model program. Earnhardt said they didn’t know when they’d get the opportunity to give Berry a chance to race on one of NASCAR’s highest stages, but he’s not surprised at how well Berry has done with the opportunity.
“Getting a shock-the-world kind of win in those one-off opportunities that come along is tough to do,” Earnhardt said. “He’ll get hard on himself and get frustrated and then also turn around in the next moment and say, ‘I’ve got this under control’… and he’ll go out there and do what he did today, and that’s perform. He’s got a lot of experience and that helps in big races like today.
“I just wanted this so bad for Josh. Maybe as bad as he’s wanted it.”
GRAGSON GRABS THE CASH
Berry’s teammate Noah Gragson finished second Sunday, and also took home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize as the highest finisher among the four drivers in the running.
Gragson said he was trying to save his stuff with about 30 laps to go, but was caught up having to play defense and didn’t get a chance to give Berry a run at the end.
“I felt like I had an equal car to Josh. I think track position kind of helped him a little bit, but ultimately… in my opinion when you get out to the lead here you can kind of maneuver the race track,” Gragson said. “You can maneuver your line around and change your line and open up your entries…. That gives you a little space and insurance.
“I was really playing defense there the last 30 or 40 laps, just protecting the bottom and it didn’t allow me the run what the fastest line was.”
Gragson said he was so focused on trying to win he forgot he was going for the Dash 4 Cash, and didn’t realize he won it until someone told him as he got out of the car.
“I was walking over to congratulate Josh,” he said. “I want to win and work hard to win. Second is great for where we’re at in the season and it’s not a bad thing, but I was really focused on trying to get another Grandfather Clock and ultimately beat one of my heroes and one of the best short track racers of all time.”
He said he plans to give his portion of the winnings back to his crew and team.
“It’s challenging with COVID and stuff, it’s been hard on everyone,” Gragson said. “It’s the least I can do… It’s not me winning $100,000, it’s the team winning $100,000.”
HEMRIC, GIBBS CAN’T FIND THE FRONT
Gibbs finished the day fourth, his third top-5 finish in three career Xfinity Series as a rookie this season.
The 18-year-old said he was tight when he hit into Gragson late in the race, killing his momentum and making his car tighter.
“It was a decent day. I led laps,” Gibbs said. “I feel like if we didn’t hit him and knock the nose, I feel like we could have fought back up and maybe got a third or second, maybe a first… I can’t complain about the day. Had a good day. Martinsville is fun. It tested my patience.”
Daniel Hemric finished the day third, despite taking some nose damage on the restart after the Stage 2 break.
“We were kind of playing catch-up from there,” Hemric said. “I thought our car was exceptionally good… It was a grind to get back inside that top three or four rows for the last couple restarts and we finally did that.
“I knew our car had hit its strong suits before we got the damage and we didn’t really have a lot green flag runs until the last one to know what we had.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 Results
Sunday at Martinsville Speedway
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (29) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 41 points.
2. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250, 54.
3. (4) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 250, 44.
4. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 250, 40.
5. (24) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 32.
6. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 40.
7. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250, 30.
8. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 37.
9. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 28.
10. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 34.
11. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 34.
12. (27) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 250, 0.
13. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 250, 24.
14. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250, 33.
15. (9) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 250, 27.
16. (15) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 21.
17. (25) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, 250, 20.
18. (37) George Gorham Jr., Chevrolet, 250, 21.
19. (30) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 250, 18.
20. (38) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 249, 21.
21. (39) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 249, 16.
22. (34) David Starr, Toyota, 249, 15.
23. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 249, 14.
24. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 249, 19.
25. (31) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 249, 12.
26. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 249, 12.
27. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 248, 16.
28. (40) Matt Jaskol, Ford, 248, 9.
29. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 248, 8.
30. (20) Timmy Hill, Ford, 248, 7.
31. (22) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 248, 6.
32. (21) Jesse Little, Toyota, 245, 5.
33. (36) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 241, 4.
34. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 231, 8.
35. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 226, 2.
36. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, suspension, 213, 3.
37. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, engine, 197, 1.
38. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 179, 1.
39. (23) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, suspension, 153, 1.
40. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 1.
