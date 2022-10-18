Kaden Honeycutt earns first 2022 late model win with Nelson Motorsports

The Puryear Tank Lines 225 at Ace Speedway was equal parts emotional and cathartic for Kaden Honeycutt.

After coming close to visiting victory lane on several occasions this year, on October 7, Honeycutt put together a complete race at Ace - located in Altamahaw, North Carolina - to claim his third win in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour, and his first with Nelson Motorsports, a race team based out of Bassett.

At times, Honeycutt wondered if that breakthrough victory with Nelson would happen in 2022, but he was thrilled to see hours of hard work finally pay off with such a stellar outing.

“It was rejuvenating for me and my team,” Honeycutt said. “We needed this one really bad as a group. All we needed was some luck to come our way, and thankfully we were able to hit on something in qualifying after struggling in practice.

"It was a great race for us and I’m so proud of the effort.”

The victory for Honeycutt on Friday carried an extra layer of emotion, as it was his first major win on a pavement track following the passing of his grandfather, Jim Honeycutt.

From the moment Honeycutt began competing on dirt tracks around Texas, Jim was right by his side, ensuring he had all the necessary qualities to one day become a great driver. Honeycutt still misses Jim’s presence, but admitted that his victory at Ace provided some much-needed healing for his family.

Honeycutt knew Ace would present a perfect opportunity for him to score that overdue victory. He had a fast car during the CARS Tour’s first visit to the facility back in August, but ultimately could not chase down Jonathan Shafer, who led all 125 laps.

The biggest obstacle standing in Honeycutt’s way of a win on Friday was polesitter Ryan Millington. Once he was finally able to fend off Millington for the lead, Honeycutt ran his own pace and successfully held on to become the ninth different winner in 13 CARS LMSC Tour races this season.

Honeycutt said the competitive depth in the CARS LMSC Tour makes for an immense challenge to win on any given weekend, but he knew a victory was bound to happen sooner rather than later with the speed he and Nelson have shown all year.

“There were so many races I felt like we could have won this year,” Honeycutt said. “We came so close in the first race at Caraway [Speedway] and at Goodyear [All-American Speedway]. Franklin County was a place where I felt we definitely had a race-winning car. It’s not like we’ve been 15th in speed. Things just needed to go our way and they finally did.”

Only one Late Model Stock race remains on Honeycutt’s schedule this year. He'll compete in the North-South Shootout at Caraway, as a conflict with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will prevent him from running the penultimate CARS LMSC Tour event at South Boston Speedway.

Honeycutt led a race-high 72 laps at Caraway earlier this year in the Old North State Nationals before settling for second behind Carson Kvapil. He and Nelson plan to bring a similar set up for the CARS LMSC Tour season finale, with Honeycutt adding that he is determined to bring home one more checkered flag before the year concludes.

“We had a race-winning car in the Old North State Nationals, but strategy and lapped traffic just bit us in the butt,” Honeycutt said. “I felt like we were better than [race-winner Carson Kvapil] that weekend, but we just need things to go our way that night. I think we’ll be just fine this time around, and I’m confident we can get that second win.”

Honeycutt’s final Late Model Stock event of 2022 in the North-South Shootout at Caraway is set to take place on Nov. 5.