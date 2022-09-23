Landon Pembelton uses Martinsville Speedway win to open doors in the racing world, as he looks this weekend for a second VSCU300 win

Landon Pembelton has a constant reminder of his Martinsville Speedway win every time he goes in his family’s living room.

It’s there where he houses his grandfather clock trophy he won in last September’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

The 17-year-old looks back fondly on his victory, a race he started in sixth and stayed in the top-10 throughout until the final restart after the stage break on Lap 60, when he took his first lead and stayed up front the rest of the way.

“Everyone was very, very competitive,” Pembelton said when asked what he remembered from last year’s race. “It was a big learning curve for me being one of my first 200 lap races.”

Even with the win, last year’s Martinsville race was a learning experience for the driver from Amelia, Virginia.

“I learned how competitive those guys are. They’re very, very competitive drivers,” he said. “They race hard, but they race clean.

“Just learning to save my brakes was the biggest thing last year. We executed the race perfectly. I did not think our strategy was going to work, and it ended up it did work.”

Life as a racecar driver has changed dramatically for Pembelton since that day last September. He’s now a Toyota Racing Development driver – a program for young drivers moving up the racing ranks – and he has competed with Venturini Motorsports in two races in the ARCA Menards Series, often used as a feeder series for NASCAR.

“Definitely the amount of publicity that came from that win, that day really skyrocketed my career,” Pembelton said. “It has led to me to all the opportunities I have now.”

And success has followed Pembelton, too. In two ARCA races, he finished third at Elko Speedway, on June 25, and sixth at the Milwaukee Mile, on August 28.

He’ll race two more times in the ARCA series later this fall.

He also has one win and 12 top-5 finishes while racing his late model across Virginia and North Carolina. Pembelton, who drives for Danville’s Sellers Racing alongside two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers, has competed at Dominion Raceway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Langley Speedway, and South Boston Speedway this season. He finished fifth in the late model points standings at South Boston.

With an average finish of 14.5 in the previous two races, Pembelton is currently ninth in the standings for the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, which awards drivers with the best average finish in three races at South Boston, Langley, and Martinsville each season.

“We’ve had our ups and down this year,” Pembelton said. “This year hasn’t been quite as good as last year was, but we all have to learn. It’s been a lot different year for us. We haven’t been able to have the finishes like we had last year, but I’m looking forward to coming back [to Martinsville] this year, and hopefully we have the same speed as we did last year.”

Having raced at Martinsville gives Pembelton a comfort as he returns, but he knows getting a second grandfather clock trophy will take work. He said he’s feeling calmer, but “also I feel like the pressure is on, at the same time.”

“I think I’m going to come in with a little bit better experience this year, and hopefully it doesn’t take as long for us to get accustomed to the track and the car, and it’ll be a lot easier for us this year.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve just got to make sure we’re on our A-game if we want to go back-to-back.”

More than anything, returning to Martinsville this weekend will be enjoyable for Pembelton. He already has one reminder of what the track has meant to his career sitting in his living room.

He’d love to add another on Saturday night.

“Just having fun, that’s really what we’re looking forward to,” Pembelton said.

“We really want to try to make the race, that’s the first thing. Winning the race, it’s going to be difficult, like it is every year. Some people come into the race and miss the show and had won it the year before.

“Hopefully we just have good speed, and I’m just looking to having a lot of fun.”