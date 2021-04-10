LIVE BLOG: Cars come off the track for another rain delay during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

For the second night in a row, the NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway was delayed significantly by rain.

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway was delayed by about 1 hour, 40 minutes by persistent rain throughout the evening. The engines finally fired just after 9 p.m.

Follow here for live updates throughout the race.

- The race finally came to green at about 9:25, as cars ran around the track for a while to allow jet dryers to try to dry pit road.

Joey Logano started the race on the pole, beside Denny Hamlin, who took the lead over Logano on Lap 5.

Hamlin built a lead of more than a second, but it gradually shortened as William Byron, who started third, crept closer to the front.

- LAP 36: The first caution of the night was brought out after James Davison put into the outside wall in Turn 4.

At the time, Hamlin was still running first, followed by Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.

Byron dropped back to seventh after a strong start, though Byron said on his team's radio he hadn't felt anything wrong.